QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools plans to add two new elective courses for high school students in the 2021-22 year.
Social and Emotional Success, an online semester course available through Edgenuity, offers an elective option primarily for students enrolled in alternative programs including the ABC (Academic Behavior and Community) Academy and Adams County Regional Safe Schools.
Units of study will include a focus on developing life skills, mindfulness and self-management while exploring typical barriers to success, how to navigate through difficult personal situations and strategies to enhance resiliency.
Proposed by leaders and teachers in the district’s alternative education locations, “that course would match up with the one-on-one conversations they have with those students as they’re building their four-year plans and after graduation plans,” QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller told the District Improvement Committee on Thursday.
Committee members recommended the School Board approve the course along with an art elective semester class focused on ceramics.
“Ceramics always was a part of the Art 3-D curriculum,” Quincy High School Principal Jody Steinke said, but the new class “would make it more of a focus.”
The introductory class will cover the three basic methods of hand building, and students will produce artwork using pinch, slab and coil techniques.
Also Thursday, committee members reviewed the Illinois Report Card released on Oct. 30 and covering data from the 2019-2020 year.
“This year’s report card is very unique,” Dinkheller said. “There are so many things that aren’t reported this year and/or have the caveat of may be impacted by COVID-19.”
Areas affected include academic progress measures, district environment, accountability and student attendance, mobility and dropout rate.
New data listed on the report card look at gifted students, Illinois Youth Survey participation, kindergarten ready to learn assessment results and school improvement funding.
Dinkheller noted the district’s transition to the five new K-5 buildings continues to affect some data reflected on the report card.
Teacher retention, for example, is calculated as a three-year average. Denman Elementary’s teacher retention on the report card was 56%, far lower than its actual rate, but “if you think about when things shifted, they look like they added a bunch of new teachers last year because one school closed,” Dinkheller said.
Accurate data for the first three schools to open — Rooney, Iles and Lincoln-Douglas — should be reflected in the next Illinois Report Card and for Baldwin and Denman the following year, Dinkheller said.
“Retention is not where we want it to be, but it’s not as abysmal as this shows,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “They really should have a system set up that if you stay with the district it should not count against you.”