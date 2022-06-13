QUINCY — When Maggie Strong’s kids come to her with questions about traumatic events in the news, she doesn’t have all the answers.
“What I tell them more often than not is that I don’t know. I think that’s not a bad thing to tell them,” the Quincy woman and mother of three said. “I’m trying to equip myself with as much information as I can to help them navigate the world.”
She got some help Monday night from a Community Conversation about Kids and Trauma sponsored by Chaddock.
From mass shootings to COVID-19, “there have just been a lot of traumatic events that even for the most resilient individual is a lot to handle, and it’s especially a lot for our kids,” Chaddock CEO/President Debbie Reed said. “Our kids need our support more than ever.”
So a panel of experts with Chaddock, which works with children and families nationwide struggling with trauma and attachment, offered some insights to cope and answered questions in an hour-long forum.
“The goal is to help bring awareness of what trauma is, how it impacts kids and families and some strategies to help parents be able to support their kids if they’re struggling with trauma exposure,” said Josh Carlson, executive director of the Knowledge Center at Chaddock and part of the panel.
Trauma can be defined as the belief that a person’s life or the life of someone they love is in danger. It can be abuse and neglect that impacts a child’s development, and it can be adverse childhood experiences ranging from substance use and mental illness in the family to separation from a parent.
“It’s really important to understand that kids feel what we’re feeling. Kids start responding negatively when they see their parents are stressed,” said Marsha Ryan, Chaddock’s associate director of client services who works primarily with parents and a panelist.
So parents need to take care of themselves to regulate their own response to traumatic events — or even a stressful conversation with a child.
“It’s the power of the pause, being able to take a moment. Not everything has to be handled just this moment,” Carlson said. “Take a break, think about what you want the outcome of tis interaction with your child to be and come back to it.”
Parents don’t need to do it all alone.
“We as parents need help. We can’t do it by ourselves. We need connection with others,” said Amber Becks, clinical supervisor for Chaddock’s residential program and a panelist.
Just as important, she said, is building connections with kids.
“Have regular and open conversations,” she said. “Find time for connection with our kids, rituals. If we’re not connected, we don’t have anything else.”
Quincyan Barb Madigan doesn’t have kids of her own in the area, but connects with kids at her husband’s church. Interested in the topic of kids and trauma, Madigan listened carefully to the presentation. “Maybe I can learn a little more,” she said.
Kids struggling with trauma — mass shootings, violence, COVID, divisiveness, war — can see the effects spill over into different areas of their lives.
“Young people often express their fears and stresses through behaviors, rather than with words,” Reed said. “Yes it is important to address behaviors. It is equally important, however, to address what is going on underneath the behaviors — the emotions that are driving them. That is how you get lasting behavior change.”
Parents also can take steps to modify behavior.
“It’s helping parents understand when to limit exposure to their kids of all that but also allowing some conversation if they do ask about it and how do you have that conversation in a developmentally-appropriate way,” Carlson said. “That conversation looks different with a 5-year-old versus a 10-year-old and a 15-year-old.”
Simply starting the conversation is key.
“So often parents are afraid of getting it wrong that they say we don’t talk about it or that’s nothing, don’t worry about it,” Carlson said, but kids “notice when something is going on, when there’s tension in the household. Kids are watching us.”
