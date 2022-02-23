QUINCY — The Education and Fine Arts Department of Quincy’s Kroc Center will offer community education course in the coming weeks to give assistance to those who may need help in different areas.
Beginning on March 3, the center will offer a Multiplication Tables Workshop. Meeting once a week for six weeks, retired elementary teacher Sheila Eyster will provide tips and techniques for students ages eight and over, accompanied by an adult, who may be struggling with this fundamental aspect of math. Classes will meet each Thursday from 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. through April 7. The cost for this class will be $10 for Kroc Gold members, $12 for Silver members, and $15 for non-members.
For participants ages 14 and over, the Kroc Center will offer a Discovering Computers and Tablets course. This class will also meet on Thursdays for four weeks beginning on March 17. Classes will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on those days and will cover topics including safe internet usage, setting up and using an email account, and making and receiving video calls. The cost for these class will be $23 for Gold members, $25 for Silver members, and $30 for non-members.
In a statement announcing the classes, Kroc education and fine arts specialist Jonathon Weller said the new courses are intended as an opportunity to help community members learn new skills.
“The Multiplication Tables Workshop is a particularly awesome opportunity for families with students who are struggling,” Weller said. “Our goal with this class is to make it convenient to work into a family’s busy schedule as well as financially accessible to any one wishing to register their child.”
For more information on classes offered at the Kroc Center or to register, please visit krocquincy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.