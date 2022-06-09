QUINCY — The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri announced 18 recipients of scholarships and recognition awards, funded primarily through endowed funds.
Seventeen area students will receive financial support towards the accredited post-secondary institution they are attending for the 2022-23 school year, while one fund provides an area teacher with recognition and a grant for classroom supplies.
This years awards, totaling more than $30,000, include:
•Katherine Hogge and Megan Howell, students at Quincy University, received the Amelia E. Bauner, Frances A. Hall, and Walter J. Hall Scholarship.
•Leah Dorothy and Lowell Sparrow, graduates of John Wood Community College, received the George and Sharen Borrowman Agriculture Scholarship.
•Luke Mettemeyer, a graduate of Quincy Senior High School, received the Becky Swisher Crowe Memorial Scholarship.
•Kaiser Greenwell, a graduate of Hannibal High School, received the Hannibal High School Class of 1955 Scholarship.
•Kayla Maguire, a graduate of Quincy Senior High School, received the F. Lee & Joan Kammerlohr Family Scholarship.
•Faith Harrison, a graduate of Western High School, received the Dorothy J. Motley Memorial Scholarship.
•Alexia Holt, graduate of Canton R-V High School, and Ashley Kaylor, graduate of Highland High School, received scholarships from the Ben C. and Etta M. Plank Memorial Fund.
•Luke Chevalier, a graduate of Quincy Senior High School, received the Quincy High School Class of 1957 Scholarship.
•Caleb Juette, a graduate of Palmyra Senior High School, received a scholarship from the Teresa Lynn Thompson Memorial Scholarship Fund.
•Augustine Mahsman, a graduate of Palmyra Senior High School, received a scholarship from the Alton A. Vannice FFA Leadership Fund.
•Hope Hudson, Kinsey Tiemann, and Jacob Webster graduates of Palmyra Senior High School, renewed scholarships from the Alton A. Vannice FFA Leadership Fund.
•Keaton Boltz, a graduate of Canton R-V High School, received the Tom and Judy Zenge Fund Scholarship.
•Clint Smith, a teacher at Canton R-V High School, received the Tom and Judy Zenge Fund Teacher Recognition Award.
The Community Foundation builds permanent charitable funds to assist area non-profits and communities. The Foundation’s mission, “connecting people who care with causes that matter,” is achieved through gathering funds, growing them them investments, and granting them to those groups, causes, or communities that mean the most to donors.
Since 1997, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $12 million in grants throughout the 12-county region served. For more information on the Community Foundation, please visit mycommunityfoundation.org.
