Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 1:10 am
QUINCY — Transitions of Western Illinois Executive Director Mark Schmitz appreciates the Quincy community’s outreach to struggling families.
“It’s great to be a part of trying to make a difference,” Schmitz said.
Transitions staff, social service agency representatives and law enforcement came together Monday morning to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“This is something we deal with all year long, so the work never ends, but it’s good we’re going to take a month and remember this is something that goes on in our society that we’re all working to eliminate,” Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said.
Yates joined in the effort to boost awareness by tying a blue ribbon, a symbol of the month, onto a police department vehicle. Mayor Mike Troup read a proclamation for the month, and others planted blue pinwheels on Transitions’ lawn near a sign with a reminder to “treat children well.”
For the 26th year, Transitions encourages people to care for and nurture children during April.
Nationwide, more than 618,000 children are victims of abuse and neglect each year, Schmitz said, and some five children die each day in the U.S. as a result of child abuse and neglect.
In 2022, approximately 36,000 Illinois children were found to be abused or neglected, and 147 died as a result of abuse and neglect. In Adams County, in the most recent data available, 304 children were abused or neglected, with 221 placed in substitute care.
“We know that those issues with abuse and neglect have lifetime impacts, but supportive communities can help,” Schmitz said.
Communities, for example, can reach out and provide support to parents.
“All parents can be at risk of abusing their child given the right set of stressors,” Schmitz said, but early intervention “through Transitions programs and a whole bunch of other things going on in our community” can help prevent families from being overwhelmed.
“Our staff will be providing information to parents and caregivers throughout the month of April,” said Barbara Baker Chapin, director of development at Transitions.
The agency will post daily parenting tips, including ideas for parent/child activities, on its Facebook page, and a parent/child event is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Quincy Public Library.
“The abuse and neglect of children, not only statewide but here in Adams County, remains a concern,” Chapin said. “When we value, respect and encourage children, they grow up to be strong, resilient and responsible. Children depend on adults in their lives to teach them how to respect others, how to cope with challenges in life and how to feel good about themselves.”
