COATSBURG, Ill. — The shock has worn off for a Central eighth-grader weeks after a whirlwind trip to Belgium and the Netherlands.
But the memories remain vivid for Rebekkah Waterkotte.
Rebekkah was one of two Adams County winners, among four statewide, in the AAA-The Auto Club Group Discovery Crew travel contest.
“It was really surprising,” said Rebekkah, who lives in Coatsburg.
Rebekkah and her mom, Angela Waterkotte, enjoyed last month's educational river cruise, experienced five-course meals and visits to sites including the Anne Frank House and the Delta Works, which prevents flooding in the below sea level Netherlands, and posing for photos with the Antwerp statue of Nello and Patrasche, a boy and his dog.
Urban Amsterdam, was a different world for the Waterkottes with its rich history and well-known red light district.
“The history for me was phenomenal,” Waterkotte said.
“They have so much more history than we do,” Rebekkah said.
It was, mother and daughter agreed, the trip of a lifetime.
“I’d recommend anybody take a trip just to see it, see the country. It’s beautiful,” Waterkotte said. “We’re really thankful to AAA and AmaWaterways for doing it for the kids. The whole goal is for the kids of the U.S. to get to travel and see more of the world.”
The many differences from the United States caught Rebekkah’s attention.
“Things aren’t always the same everywhere,” she said.
The students met with their counterparts in a Dutch school, with Rebekkah impressed that they were learning five languages as part of a higher-level curriculum.
“Their lockers were the coolest thing,” she said. “They had no locks, no handle. At the bottom of their phone, an app for school, they would swipe a button and their locker opens.”
Just as impressive was the region’s focus on environmentally-friendly practices from electric cars to solar panels and windmills and regulations giving bicycles right-of-way over pedestrians and vehicles.
A friend of Waterkotte forwarded information about the contest, knowing that Rebekkah was an eighth grader. She answered three essay questions and submitted a selfie showing her passion for travel.
When Rebekkah was named a winner, “I was more excited about it than I think she was. I was more shocked that she actually won it,” Waterkotte said. “Getting to do this, getting to see another part of the world and how they live — I hope that she will always remember the experience of this.”
The experience was more than enough to inspire even more travel for Rebekkah, who has been to Canada, Mexico and now Europe.
Even without this opportunity, “I would continue to travel,” Rebekkah said.
