QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb sees the latest court ruling over the state’s mask mandate as “a good thing” for the district.
An Illinois appeals court has dismissed an appeal of a judge’s ruling that invalidated Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s requirement that masks be worn in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The ruling late Thursday comes about two weeks after a central Illinois judge invalidated the mask mandate and a week after the Democratic governor lifted the requirement that face coverings be worn in most indoor spaces — but not for schools — as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations plummet.
The Pritzker administration said it would seek an expedited review from the Illinois Supreme Court.
QPS shifted to mask optional after Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow’s Feb. 4 ruling.
“Initially we saw a good percentage of kids still in masks. That’s dwindled over the last week and a half,” Webb said. “You can lessen restrictions, but it would be tough to tighten back up. I think it’s a good thing for us.”
Staff and students did “an amazing job” with the mask requirement, but were ready to move on. “It was becoming more and more difficult to keep that in place,” Webb said.
“Now teachers don’t have to worry about it. We don’t have to worry about it at events. We don’t have to answer that question anymore. We don’t have to supply the masks anymore — and we were supplying hundreds of masks a day,” he said. “We don’t see us going back at this point. We’re moving forward, concentrating on education.”
Grischow rendered Pritzker’s mask order “null and void.” She agreed with students and teachers from more than 150 school districts that no one could be excluded from school for health reasons without family consent or a public health order.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul appealed the ruling Feb. 7, seeking a temporary restraining order. He argued enforcing Grischow's ruling could mean “widespread transmission” of the coronavirus “within schools and in the broader community, increased hospitalizations and deaths, and school staff shortages” leading to a return to remote learning or even school closures.
Pritzker argued the ruling only applied to the school districts named in the lawsuits — including QPS and 10 others in Adams, Hancock and Pike counties. He counseled any district not covered by Grischow's order to continue requiring masks for students and staff.
Carthage Elementary, which was included in the lawsuit, amended its return to learn plan after Grischow’s ruling to lift the mask requirement.
Students and staff could choose to wear a mask or not wear a mask, and “we want to support whatever decision they make,” Superintendent Dustin Day said at the time, but had the mask requirement been put back in place, “it will become very, very difficult to put the genie back in the bottle.”
The judge's decree also invalidated other Pritzker orders, including required vaccinations for school employees.
The appellate court sought additional information this week after a legislative oversight commission weighed in against school masks. Pritzker implemented emergency rules for masks in schools on Sept. 17. When the Illinois Department of Public Health sought to reinstate them this week, they needed an OK from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, a bipartisan, bicameral panel of legislators. Seeking more involvement from the Legislature, the committee voted unanimously against adoption.
The appeals ruled that Pritzker's order was moot because of the committee decision.
“The existence of an actual controversy is a prerequisite for appellate jurisdiction, and a reviewing court will generally not decide matters that are abstract, hypothetical, or moot,” the appeals court ruled.
The drama plays out before a landscape of declining COVID-19 danger a month after illness from the highly contagious omicron variant peaked. New cases and hospitalizations have fallen so far that Pritzker declared on Feb. 9 that the requirement for face coverings at most indoor locations would be lifted on Feb. 28.
QPS saw case numbers rise to about 120 during the omicron variant peak, but currently stand at 15 after reaching a low of nine.
“We’ll see where that trend line goes,” Webb said. “Case counts look good in our community, in our schools. Hospitalizations look good. We’re in good shape right now.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
