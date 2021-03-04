CANTON, Mo. — Taryn Hutcherson came to Culver-Stockton College with a plan to major in education and change the world.
She'll get some more ideas of how to reach her goal at the college's new Innovation, Design and Experiential Activities Center.
Hutcherson, vice president of the student body, and Culver-Stockton officials broke ground Thursday afternoon on the $1.25 million IDEA Center.
"Once it's done, I'll probably be in there every single day," said Hutcherson, a junior who hopes to teach kindergarten and eventually work her way up to serving as U.S. Secretary of Education.
"I worked with a board of students to kind of help plan what was going to be inside the center," she said, and "just seeing it come to life" knowing "that I had a part in it" adds to the excitement of turning over one of the first shovels of soil for the project.
"Every college has an expectation that our students are going to graduate and have an impact on the world. The point of the IDEA Center is we're going to put our students to work right away on this," Culver-Stockton President Douglas Palmer said.
"We are going to invite members of our community who are facing difficult challenges in the work they do every single day to bring those problems here to the Hill and we're going to work to solve them," he said. "We're going to make a direct contribution to quality of life, economic development and the success of the communities around us through the work we do here in the IDEA Center."
The 2,500-square-foot center, located just south of the Gladys Crown Student Center and designed by Quincy, Ill.-based Architechnics, will house classes but in a business incubator-style setting instead of a typical classroom as soon as fall semester.
"It's going to be active. It's going to be messy. We're not putting any furniture that can't be moved in the space," Palmer said. "It is space that is meant to be chaotic."
While coming up with solutions for the problems, students are "going to learn what they need to learn," Palmer said.
"This will be a really good way for students to pinpoint issues and not only have the issue in front of them but figure out the steps they actually need to do to solve the problem," said Cheyenne Grissom, a Culver-Stockton senior and student body president.
The center also will build on what the college learned during COVID-19 about connecting students with others through digital platforms.
"We are putting in a conference room where we can have an expert speak to our students but with cameras that move around the room so whenever any student is speaking the camera will focus automatically in on them," Palmer said. "It really will be like having an expert in the room, but they might be in Washington, D.C., or Shanghai, China, or any other place."
Officials hope the space will be completed by the start of fall semester, or at least during the fall semester, to showcase the college's experiential learning program.
"Culver-Stockton really emphasizes experiential learning and being able to think outside the box and to have that creative spirit in us," Grissom said. "This is a great way for the students to have that experience."
Funding for the building came through the Culver-Stockton: Changing Lives! comprehensive campaign that ended in 2020.
"In the midst of a pandemic, we have exceeded goals of our capital campaign, including the funds for this building which is entirely paid for by the generosity of our donors," Palmer said.
Work done at the new center will benefit both communities and Culver-Stockton students now and into the future.
"It's not just about preparing students for jobs," he said. "We are a faith-based institution. We are entrusted with a mission. Part of that is to try to have an impact on the world."