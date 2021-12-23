QUINCY — Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have been thwarted again in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes.
But Quincy University President Brian McGee expects few changes for second semester after wrapping up in-person classes this fall.
“I think the state of Illinois will continue to ask us to do the same things we did in fall 2021,” McGee said.
State mandates called for mask-wearing, vaccinations and testing — and QU responded with more than 80% of the student population and 90% of staff vaccinated early in the fall semester.
“I give our community full credit. People adapted, adjusted,” McGee said. “We had a very good semester.”
At John Wood Community College, this fall’s COVID protocols helped the college maintain a safe environment while providing in-person learning opportunities “crucial to re-engaging students,” JWCC Dean of Students and Enrollment Management Tracy Orne said. “The same protocols are planned for the spring semester.”
The same is true at Culver-Stockton College which required student vaccinations, encouraged faculty and staff vaccinations and encouraged mask-wearing by all while requiring it for the unvaccinated indoors in groups of 11 or more or with smaller groups when social distancing wasn’t possible.
“Thanks to a very high percentage of vaccinated students on campus, we felt like we were able to hold in-person classes and campus activities in person with really very little disruption,” C-SC Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Lauren Schellenberger said. “It feels like we’re edging back toward normalcy.”
When classes resume Jan. 10, plans call for providing in-person classes and student activities just as C-SC did in the fall.
“If we need to make adjustments for the health and safety of the community, we will, but we also know that in-person classes and student activities are essential for student development,” Schellenberger said. “Being on a small campus, being able to make changes on a moment’s notice and to be really in tune with what’s happening and what we can do to improve an experience or make something safer without a lot of time elapsed is very helpful for us.”
As colleges brace for the worst, many see booster shots as their best hope. More than 20 colleges have issued booster requirements in recent weeks, and others say they’re thinking about it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging boosters for people ages 17 and older.
Hundreds of colleges already require COVID-19 vaccines, and some say boosters are an obvious next step.
“As of right now we are not requiring booster shots although we know many students, faculty and staff are boosted — and we’re happy they are,” Schellenberger said.
When classes resume, unvaccinated C-SC students will need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of arrival or get tested on campus — as they did to start the fall semester — and vaccinated students will be encouraged to do the same.
McGee said QU also will be testing unvaccinated students when they return to campus for classes, which resume on Jan. 24.
“The wild card is the omicron variant or any new variation of the disease. Things can change quickly,” McGee said. “We’re certainly worried about the fact a couple Eastern universities had large-scale outbreaks.”
Some other schools already postponed the return to campus next month to avoid outbreaks. Southern New Hampshire University and DePaul University in Chicago said students will take classes remotely for two weeks before returning to campus after the holidays.
McGee said QU’s online offerings increased from about 5% of classes before the pandemic to 10 to 15% now with faculty providing more online experiences for students as one way to balance COVID concerts with the need to help students continue to study to graduate on time.
“Finding that balance has been our challenge and also been our opportunity,” he said. “We believe one of the reasons we had a larger freshman class this fall is because we worked hard to get this right and people have noticed.”
That work will continue for all schools when classes resume.
Even without the omicron variant, there were worries of more outbreaks as colder weather drives people indoors, said Anita Barkin, co-chair of a COVID-19 task force for the American College Health Association.
The association recommends that colleges focus on increasing vaccination rates to avoid a new wave of cases.
“The message in all of it is we need to remain vigilant,” Barkin said. “There is certainly pandemic fatigue and people are tired of the pandemic, but it appears that the pandemic is not quite tired of us.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
