CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College recently announced the beginning of it’s new Pell Promise Program.
In a release from the College, the program, due to roll out in time for the fall 2022 semester, is designed to provide tuition-free education to qualifying full-time, undergraduate, fully Pell Grant eligible students working toward their first four-year degree by covering the difference of costs not covered by other grants or scholarships. Qualified Partial Pell eligible students would also be included on a pro-rated basis. The program would also provide funding for student services such as peer tutoring, success coaches, first-generation programming, alumni mentorship and increased accessibility of school resources to qualified students.
In order to qualify, incoming students must have a GPA of 2.75 or higher and must apply and be accepted to the College by July 1, 2022. Qualified students must also live on campus. Current students must also meet the same criteria.
“The Pell Promise is the first of its kind for small private institutions in our area, and we are proud to lead the way here on ‘The Hill,’” said C-SC President Douglas Palmer. “Through this program, we will meet the needs of students who want and desire a small, private, community-focused college education with the financial support they need to thrive and be successful.”