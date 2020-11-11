CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College congratulates the following students who have received academic scholarships and are admitted into the incoming class for the fall 2021 semester.

Kegan Birck of Canton, Mo., and a senior at Canton R-V High School, also was awarded the Trustee Scholarship, a $14,500 per year scholarship. 

Cody Bliven of Ewing, Mo., and a senior at Highland High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship. 

Blaize Bross of Palmyra, Mo., and a senior at Palmyra R-I High School, also was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship. 

Brandon Cagle of Bowling Green, Mo., and a senior at Bowling Green High School, also was awarded the Wildcat Scholarship, an $8,500 per year scholarship. 

Katherine Charles of Niota, Ill., and a senior at Illini West High School, also was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship. 

Allison Conboy of Hannibal, Mo., and a senior at Hannibal Senior High School, also was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship. 

Katie Cowan of Quincy, Ill., and a senior at Quincy Notre Dame High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship. 

Haley Dotson of Quincy, Ill., and a senior at Quincy Senior High School, also was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship. 

Kayleigh Fessler of Golden, Ill., and a senior at Camp Point Central High School, also was awarded the Trustee Scholarship, a $14,500 per year scholarship. 

Haley Flores of Barry, Ill., and a senior at Western High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship. 

Abby Gentry of Hannibal, Mo., and a senior at Hannibal Senior High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship. 

Addison Heidbreder of Palmyra, Mo., and a senior at Palmyra R-I High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship. 

Jersey Hesse of Ursa, Ill., and a senior at Unity High School, also was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship. 

Kylie Kamm of Quincy, Ill., and a senior at Quincy Senior High School, also was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship. 

Audrey Kaufman of Ursa, Ill., and a senior at Unity High School, also was awarded the Trustee Scholarship, a $14,500 per year scholarship. 

Hannah Ketsenburg of Monroe City, Mo., and a senior at Monroe City R-I School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship. 

Emily Milakeve of Plainville, Ill., and a senior at Payson Seymour High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship. 

Catharine Miller of Pittsfield, Ill., and a senior at Pittsfield High School, also was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship. 

Megan Miller of Timewell, Ill., and a senior at Brown County High School, also was awarded the Trustee Scholarship, a $14,500 per year scholarship. 

Bella Perkins of Palmyra, Mo., and a senior at Palmyra R-I High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship. 

Kennedy Peterson of Hannibal, Mo., and a senior at Hannibal Senior High School, also was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship. 

Tessa Richmond of Maywood, Mo., and a senior at Palmyra R-I High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship. 

Keri Schindler of New London, Mo., and a senior at Palmyra R-I High School, also was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship. 

Rylee Schroder of La Grange, Mo., and a senior at Highland High School, also was awarded the Wildcat Scholarship, an $8,500 per year scholarship. 

Skyler Smith of Pittsfield, Ill., and a senior at Pittsfield High School, also was awarded the Trustee Scholarship, a $14,500 per year scholarship. 

Keria Unglesbee of Durham, Mo., and a senior at Highland High School, also was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship. 

Sidney Yearns of Lewistown, Mo., and a senior at Highland High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship. 

These scholarships are awarded for four years and are based upon academic credentials. They are renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing. 

