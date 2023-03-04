Dr. Douglas Palmer
CANTON, Mo. — Dr. Douglas B. Palmer, president of Culver-Stockton College, accepted the position of president of Siena Heights University in Adrian, Mich. He will conclude his tenure at C-SC on June 30 and begin his new role in July.

Dr. Palmer, C-SC’s 27th president, joined the institution in 2020 after having served as Provost at Walsh University. He said, “I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to have served Culver-Stockton College and appreciate the trust placed in me, particularly during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud of the work we accomplished as a team and I believe that Culver-Stockton shined during this period.”

