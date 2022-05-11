CANTON, Mo. — Don’t expect the typical classroom experience in the Johnson-Turner IDEA Center at Culver-Stockton College.
No rows of desks. No front or back of the classroom. Plenty of windows for students to look out and let their minds wander.
“People might get some spark from this kind of atmosphere. It’s not a schoolroom atmosphere. I think that opens up the mind,” said Scott Johnson, a ‘71 C-SC alum, trustee and one of the center’s two namesakes.
The college dedicated its newest building Wednesday afternoon to the ideas represented in its name — Innovation, Design and Experiential Activities, or IDEA.
“This is the world where the world of ideas meets the world,” C-SC President Douglas Palmer said. “It’s a cornerstone of Culver-Stockton’s education that learning is an activity of the mind and of the hands.”
The Johnson-Turner IDEA Center serves as a hub for innovative curriculum, teaching and student-driven projects and programs as well as a space for students to collaborate and engage in problem-solving, critical thinking and productive discussions.
H.B. Turner — a ‘79 alum, a trustee and the center’s other namesake — hopes the center lives up to its name with innovation.
“In the world we live in today, innovation is a critical component of whether it’s business or educating students,” Turner said. “We have to think about doing things differently than we’ve always done them. The whole concept of innovation and creativity — and that’s really what this center’s about — will hopefully fuel that and Culver-Stockton can make a difference whether it’s regionally or nationally.”
Both men said it was important to them to give back to the college where what they learned helped them build successful business careers.
“It feels good. I’m proud of it, and I’m as proud that H.B. Turner joined me in this,” Johnson said. “H.B. didn’t split the cost with me. He matched the cost, so we ended up getting a lot more than expected.”
The college broke ground in March 2021 for the center, which opened for use in the fall semester. COVID concerns and a blizzard pushed back earlier dedication ceremonies, “so two semesters into using the IDEA Center, we finally have a chance to formally say thank you, thank you, thank you to all of you who helped make this vision a reality,” Palmer said.
The 2,500-square-foot center, located just south of the Gladys Crown Student Center and designed by Quincy, Ill.-based Architechnics, houses classes but in a business incubator-style setting instead of typical classrooms.
“On ‘the Hill’ is where I learned to get along with people, learned all the things that helped me in business,” Turner said. “I’m excited to see students using this facility.”
