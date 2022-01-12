CANTON, Mo. — Scott Giltner doesn’t have to look beyond his office window to see the inspiration for the latest venture at Culver-Stockton College — the Mississippi River.
Connecting students with the issues and communities along the river spurred the new Great River Research Center at the college and the center’s first collaborative conference slated for April 7, 8 and 9.
“As a historian, what I keep thinking about is in a very real way, the river is the reason we’re all here,” said Giltner, a C-SC history professor and chair of the school’s Division of Applied Liberal Arts and Sciences. “Without the river, there’s no reason for Canton and Quincy to settle here. The college would not be here without the river.”
So connecting the college’s academic resources and its students to challenges facing the river and the communities it impacts makes sense, and the conference can help pave the way.
“We’re hoping it helps us network with people in the region, figure out what initiatives are going on and find some good partnerships and good opportunities for our students,” Giltner said.
The conference, themed Changing Currents, hopes to bring together academics and scholars, community members, government officials, business leaders and others to explore the importance of the river to the past, present and future of the Tri-States.
The keynote speaker will be Chad Pregracke from Living Lands and Waters.
A roundtable discussion with regional leaders is planned along with presentations. The college is accepting online submissions of individual and group presentation proposals at culver.edu/greatrivercfp.
“We’re interested in government policy, conservation, wildlife, business development, public policy,” Giltner said. “Think big picture about the river, as broadly focused as possible.”
Combining the school’s resources, the enthusiasm of its students and visiting experts can “address some problems and get some conversations going,” Giltner said. “We want to see where the interest is, where people in the region want to collaborate with us.”
Giltner said the conference could be held every year or every two years — depending on how the April event turns out.
“The goal long-term, if everything goes well, is for this to become a regular feature of the C-SC curriculum,” he said.
The center, launched in 2021, connects the college to the Tri-States through five areas of investment — community, students, mentorship, faculty and outreach.
“We’re trying to build a really good triangle between our students, our academic expertise and what the conference generates in people in the region,” Giltner said. “Hopefully those three collaborate and do some really good stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.