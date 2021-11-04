CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College students studying astronomy will have a new tool to use thank to a donation by an emeritus faculty member.
Fred Helsabeck, a retired mathematics department professor, donated a Meade model 2080 eight-inch Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope to the physical sciences department. Dr. Robert Sadler, professor of physical sciences, will be the primary instructor using the telescope for his courses. He said he is grateful for the gift from Helsabeck.
“The large telescope is big and complex enough to provide detailed viewing of many sky objects,” Sadler said.
Helsabeck served as a faculty member of C-SC for 16 years before retiring in 2007. The college said the donation of the telescope will benefit current and future C-SC students for years to come.
