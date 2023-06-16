CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College has named an interim provost and vice president for academic affairs as it transitions to a new president.
Kimberly Gaither will take on the role beginning July 1 and follows Lauren Schellenberger, who accepted the position of C-SC president.
“As an alumnus, I owe a lot to Culver-Stockton College, and I am honored to assist the College in this way as we navigate this exciting transition on ‘the Hill,’” she said.
The college will begin a national search for its next academic leader in the fall, Schellenberger said.
Previously serving as vice president of enrollment management, Gaither provided oversight for all recruitment and retention-based services, as well as marketing and financial aid. A valuable asset to the college, she has helped lead the institution in various roles for more than 20 years, serving in administrative roles and also as a long-time faculty member.
Gaither is also active with the Higher Learning Commission, having served as a peer reviewer for many other colleges and universities since 2018.
“Kim is well-known for her administrative leadership on campus, her academic accomplishments and her understanding of higher education in a global sense,” Schellenberger said. “With Kim’s leadership in academic affairs, we will continue to grow our programs and strengthen our offerings during this interim period.”
Gaither graduated from C-SC with a bachelor of science in business administration and finance before completing her master of business administration at Western Illinois University. She earned her doctorate in business administration from North Central University and specializes in financial management.
A Canton native, Gaither has been employed at Culver-Stockton since 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.