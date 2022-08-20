CANTON, Mo. — A wave of blue rolled down the Hill into Canton just after 10 a.m. Saturday as first-year Wildcats made their way into town from the Culver-Stockton College campus as part of the "Everyone Doing More" community service efforts.
"This started more than a decade ago," said Scott Giltner, chair of C-SC First Year Experience (FYE) program and one of the organizers of this year's event. "Back then, it was 'Extreme Dome Makeover' when Extreme Home Makeover was really popular. Now we've rebranded to include all of the school's service outreach efforts."
More than 300 first-year students, along with other students, faculty, and staff as support, spent the day performing various community service projects around Canton, from cleaning up parks to tidying up the public library and the Lewis Street Playhouse.
Sophomore Kalist VanDerAa, a Wildcat Welcome leader, said the service day gives first-year students a chance to break the set schedules they may have had coming from earlier education.
"It's a lot of dedication and hard work and dedication today, but I do think it helps set the tone for the year," VanDerAa said. "Especially those who are coming from high school, with such a rigid schedule, this helps them break those schedules, learn how they work under pressure, and helps them be more involved."
C-SC senior Ahmed "AB" Barrow said he remembers his EDM day as a time to get to know his new classmates, as well as make connections in the community.
"My freshman year, we were out taking sandbags down that had been put up in a flood the year before," Barrow said. "I didn't know anyone at the time, and like you might expect, I was out there with my AirPods in. Someone tapped me on the shoulder and asked what my name was. That was the day I got the nickname AB. From there, I guess my personality took over and then I was just meeting all these people in my class that I wouldn't have met if I'd just been staying in My room."
Barrow said he's recently seen those efforts pay off with his return for his senior year.
"I came back here (Aug. 10), and I was down running through Canton," he said. "A couple stopped me and said 'You're a student at Culver, right?' When I said yes, they were really excited. 'Oh, gosh, that means you're all coming back soon. If you guys need anything, let us know.' Just to know that the community has that kind of bond with the college is excellent. As a student, I'm always down in Canton. It's a part of the school to me, and they welcome us with open arms."
VanDerAa said she's heard nothing but positive feedback from the people of Canton, as well.
"This is a pretty small community, so a lot of people are out going about their day and a lot of them are walking by while we're working," she said. "We get a lot of thanks, a lot of gratitude expressed while we're working. On top of that, a lot of local businesses are supporting us. They post notices about it, that we're going to be out and working. And then later, they show their gratitude by offering free or discounted meals, for example, just to give students a welcome."
"EDM represents who we are at Culver-Stockton College," C-SC President Douglas B. Palmer said in a statement from the school. "It is with a purpose that our new students are led into the local community within their first days of being C-SC students because serving others and learning by doing is a large part of our identity here."
Giltner echoed Palmer's sentiments Saturday morning.
"What we've always tried to do at Culver-Stockton is to show people that higher education, especially private, church-affiliated liberal arts institutions like ours, we have a social function. We think the very core of our being is bettering the community," Giltner said.
When asked what he would tell incoming students to expect on EDM Day, Barrow said hard work, but big rewards are what they can look forward to.
"I would tell new students to expect to meet a lot of people on EDM Day," Barrow said. "I would tell them to expect to get out of their bubble and meet new people. And I would tell them to find the deeper meaning for themselves for what this day is about. It's going to be different for everyone."
