First year Culver-Stockton students make their way down the Hill into Canton for the school's annual "Everyone Doing More" day of service. The school mandates new students to take part as their introductions to the school's mission of giving back to the community.

CANTON, Mo. — A wave of blue rolled down the Hill into Canton just after 10 a.m. Saturday as first-year Wildcats made their way into town from the Culver-Stockton College campus as part of the "Everyone Doing More" community service efforts.

"This started more than a decade ago," said Scott Giltner, chair of C-SC First Year Experience (FYE) program and one of the organizers of this year's event. "Back then, it was 'Extreme Dome Makeover' when Extreme Home Makeover was really popular. Now we've rebranded to include all of the school's service outreach efforts."

