CANTON, Mo. — Taryn Brown set specific goals for her college years.
She wanted to play softball and prepare for a career as an occupational therapist — and she found opportunities to do both at Culver-Stockton College.
“It’s been amazing,” Brown said.
With a softball scholarship, she played four years for the Wildcats. With her success in the college’s pre-OT program, she’s heading to Washington University in August to begin work on a doctorate with a plan to become a pediatric occupational therapist at one of the bigger hospitals in St. Louis.
Brown graduates Saturday with 187 other students as part of the college’s Class of 2022, wrapping up four years on a campus with a population smaller than her high school in Edwardsville, Ill.
“It’s definitely been a lot different than my high school experience, but I love it,” she said. “The professors care so much. All the faculty and staff care so much about your wellbeing. It feels more like a little family than it does a school or a university. Almost everybody I run into I have some form of relationship with which has been an awesome experience.”
Admittedly homesick at first, Brown followed some advice from her mom and got involved in the campus’ Greek life, pledging Chi Omega and finding new friends and opportunities.
“I served as chapter president last year,” she said. “It’s definitely been a huge part of my positive experience here at Culver.”
Along with softball and the sorority, the 22-year-old Brown joined the Student Government Association, became a resident assistant, served on the Wildcat Athletic Council and the Heart of America Student Association of Athletes and held leadership roles in the college’s psychology club and pre-OT club.
“I like to stay involved on campus. I like to keep busy. I like to lead and be part of decisions. I’ve joined a lot of different clubs just to do that,” she said. “I can be involved in so many different things without being too overwhelmed. At a bigger school, I don’t know that you can do that.”
Brown weathered the interruption caused by COVID-19, which sent students home to finish spring semester 2020, and the protocols of masking and social distancing for the 2020-21 year, before a more typical senior year.
“It’s been nice to go back to normal, to have all sporting events on campus and bring people together and have events with the sorority and different organizations,” she said. “Just seeing people’s faces has changed the overall mood of the campus for sure.”
Top priority, though, remained academics and getting closer to her career goals, which have a deeply personal connection.
Born two months premature, Brown had lots of physical and occupational therapy as a small child.
“Both my parents and I, hearing from their stories, had a really great experience working with those therapists, and they obviously made a huge impact on my life and my development,” she said.
Brown also saw occupational therapy benefit others in her family, with therapists helping her grandmother regain strength while going through chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis and school-based therapists working with a cousin on the autism spectrum.
“I really loved the career path, how there’s endless avenues when it comes to OT and so many different things you can do while still impacting a wide variety of people,” Brown said. “I’m also interested in the neurological side of OT and working with kids with autism in particular. Some type of work with kids with different disabilities would be my ideal job.”
In the meantime, she’ll continue her studies while making several trips back to campus to see friends, attend events and watch the softball team play.
And she’ll follow some advice gleaned from her Culver professors.
“Just to work hard, do your best but also take care of yourself along the way,” she said. “I’m someone who really thrives on success. I don’t handle failure super well whether that be academics or athletics, but my teachers have helped me to realize it’s OK to fail from time to time. In the end that will help you to become an even stronger individual.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.