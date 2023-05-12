Culver Grad

Britina Condren sits in her favorite seat in a classroom in the Herrick Foundation Center on the Culver-Stockton College campus. Condren, a nontraditional student majoring in human resources management, graduates Saturday as part of the college's Class of 2023.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

CANTON, Mo. — One of Britina Condren’s favorite quotes reminds her that there’s three kinds of people in the world — those who make things happen, those who watch things happen and those who wonder what happened.

“I’ve always wanted to be someone who makes things happen,” Condren said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.