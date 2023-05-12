CANTON, Mo. — One of Britina Condren’s favorite quotes reminds her that there’s three kinds of people in the world — those who make things happen, those who watch things happen and those who wonder what happened.
“I’ve always wanted to be someone who makes things happen,” Condren said.
Condren takes another step in that direction Saturday as she graduates as part of the Class of 2023 at Culver-Stockton College.
The nontraditional full-time student, and mom of three, from Keokuk, Iowa, majored in human resources management, with a minor in psychology and a goal of becoming an advocate in the workplace.
“The biggest advocate in the workplace is HR,” Condren said. “They’re the conduit between employees and employers and advocates for both … to help a business or the workplace grow and have that more united culture.”
Condren’s major offers a way to advocate for others, while her minor provides greater understanding of how people react, find motivation and interact — all keys to working with employees in the workforce.
Condren graduated from high school in 2005, then earned an associate of arts degree from Southeastern Community College before going back to school to become a medical assistant. Advocating for help with health issues facing her second child, and then his younger brother, spurred Condren’s interest in HR, and when the youngest started kindergarten, she went back to school — this time at C-SC.
“It’s been a wonderful journey,” the 35-year-old said of her two years at the school in Canton, Mo.
“Every single class I have enjoyed and learned from. I came back not just to get by. I came to soar and take advantage of everything that was taught as much as I could.”
Condren said C-SC was the right choice for her — and not just because it’s the closest four-year institution to her hometown.
“It’s such a welcoming community with a high job placement,” she said. “I’m ready to get back into the workplace, ready to make a difference not just for my kids but in the world.”
Fellow students, who often aren’t much older than Condren’s daughter, sometimes call her mom and ask her advice, trusting they’ll get an honest, non-judgmental answer. “For the most part, the students took me as if I were one of their own,” Condren said.
Condren said she’ll miss the college’s professors the most, even though she’ll still be learning from them while continuing to take classes toward a master’s degree.
“They put their heart, their soul, all of their energy into trying to get the lessons across and care for the students,” she said. “They’re not only professors. They’re friends cheering you on.”
Condren’s kids — 15-year-old Christine, 10-year-old Joseph Jay and seven-year-old Jasper — take in some campus activities along with the inspiration that she provides.
“We always talk about it at home that trying to improve yourself is not easy. It takes time, dedication, effort and you have to love it to keep you going,” she said. “They know this is not only going to better our lives as I go out into the workplace, it’s also something I needed to do for myself. They’re my greatest cheerleaders.”
Condren offers advice for other nontraditional students.
“Make sure you have your purpose of why you would like to improve yourself, know your core values and find out what makes you happy,” she said. “Then go in and do it. Make it happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.