QUINCY — With graduation season in full swing, John Wood Community College's new president is looking forward to sending students off to the next step on the path, and making that step as easy as possible.
"I've been involved with other graduations for 20-plus years," Brian Renfro said. "But this will be my first one as a president. I think that role changes things, and I'm excited about it."
Renfro said he's proud of the relationships he's built in such a short period with the students, and in particular the student government team, but he acknowledges that presents its own challenge.
"It's bittersweet, because we build these relationships, but the whole point of building those relationships is to send them off to bigger and better things," he said.
One of the things JWCC has done for years is to craft articulation agreements with four-year schools to help ensure students get value for their time.
"We want to give our students a clear career pathway," said Laurel Klinkenberg, vice president for instruction. "We work very hard with our four-year partners. So with this collaboration, we take our courses and talk with their faculty or content experts to make sure our courses align to give students a seamless transfer."
"It's really a change in the philosophy of community colleges," Renfro said. "We're moving away from picking a series of courses to students picking the career path they want. For instance, you might have an English major, but the career they want is to be a journalist. So then we're making sure all those courses have a relevant meaning to prepare the student for that job."
Jack Schwarz is a 2023 graduate of JWCC's agriculture program. He's transferring to Western Illinois University where he'll begin as a junior.
"They've really helped me be prepared to move on to a four-year school," Schwarz said. "It's not just the information, but I've learned how to take college classes, because they're different from high school. I got to get some of my general education credits done at a good cost, and not have to pay the higher rates at a four-year school for that."
Schwarz said though there are a few school-specific classes he took, nearly all of his credit-hours earned at JWCC will transfer to WIU.
"I'm very thankful that I won't have to retake classes," he said. "That will save me a lot of time and money. My goal is to be done with a total of four years, two years at John Wood and two years at Western."
Those transfers are the goal of the agreements JWCC puts in place with area colleges and universities. But they're not limited to those institutions.
"We've had people from other institutions contact us, also, and ask for our syllabi in specific courses," Klinkenberg said. "And if our objectives align with theirs, they'll take it across to their schools. So if we don't have an articulation agreement in place, it can come down to the specific syllabus points."
"We're currently in the planning stages of a new articulation agreement with Western Illinois University, and one with Quincy University," Renfro said "We try to target what our top transfer institutions are. So the summits, that what we call them, articulation summits, are about getting the faculty of the institutions together, drilling down even deeper, so we know that we're covering the things they would have covered if the students had taken the courses at those schools."
Marissa Neuman said she may have some credits that don't transfer, but that's because she's changing her major when she starts at WIU in the fall. She said there are other benefits to getting a higher-education start at a community college like JWCC.
"One of the benefits for me, I live about an hour away from the Ag Center," she said. "So it's taught me about paying for my own expenses, living on my own, a little bit, but without jumping in completely."
"I made a lot of friends that I never would have met if I hadn't gone to John Wood," Schwarz said. "I'll be friends with them forever, and I'm grateful for that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.