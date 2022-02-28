CANTON, Mo. — Online registration is open for “Changing Currents,” the inaugural collaborative river conference at Culver-Stockton College.
The conference, sponsored by the college’s Great River Research Center and slated for April 7 to 9, aims to facilitate communication to foster innovative and collaborative solutions to challenges facing the Mississippi River and the communities it impacts.
A social networking event opens the conference at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 7. Presentations, roundtable discussions and informal networking opportunities will take place on Friday, April 8, along with featured speaker Chad Pregracke from Living Lands and Waters at an evening banquet. The conference’s final day offers learning sessions, a panel discussion and an optional excursion to Hannibal.
Registration is open to anyone interested in river economy, history, business and general river enthusiasts. The $75 conference cost covers three days of collaborative content, all meals, the banquet and the Hannibal excursion.
Registration and more information are available online at culver.edu/greatriverconference.
