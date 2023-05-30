CANTON, Mo. — A familiar face will take on another top leadership role at Culver-Stockton College.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Lauren Schellenberger will become the college’s 28th president on July 1.
“Culver-Stockton College is a place where students of promise experience transformational growth through a distinctive curriculum and outstanding opportunities for student leadership and engagement,” Schellenberger said in a Tuesday news release. “This institution has changed students’ lives for the better for the past 170 years, and it is my honor to lead the college as we further our mission.”
Schellenberger will succeed Douglas Palmer, who came to S-SC in July 2020 and announced in March he accepted the presidency at Siena Heights University in Adrian, Mich.
The C-SC Board of Trustees unanimously approved Schellenberger’s selection.
“Dr. Schellenberg has displayed exceptional leadership and academic knowledge in her 15 years with the college and has shown she will be the next great president of C-SC,” Board Chairman Ron Leftwich said.
Schellenberger began her career at C-SC as an assistant professor of biology while completing her doctorate in biology education at Purdue University. She has extensive experience in research, teaching and industry. Administratively, Schellenberger has served the college in executive leadership roles since 2018 and most recently as a chief academic officer.
“As we celebrate the 170th year of Culver-Stockton we look forward to Dr. Schellenberger leading our college into the future,” Incoming Board Chairman H.B. Turner said. “Her in-depth knowledge of Culver-Stockton gives her a head start in developing plans for success.”
Schellenberger and her husband, Steven, live in Canton along with their two sons.
