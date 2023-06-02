CANTON, Mo. — The new Culver-Stockton College president plans to hit the ground running with a knowledge base honed over 15 years on campus.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Lauren Schellenberger takes on the college’s top job July 1.
“I had a lot of opportunities for professional growth here, and that led me to this point,” Schellenberger said. “The college invested in me. Now I feel as though it’s my turn to give back through leadership of the college.”
Joined by students, faculty, staff, trustees and alumni, Schellenberger spoke at a Thursday press conference sharing her gratitude for the new role and her respect for historic college “on the hill” in Canton.
“I look forward to making sure that the mission and vision of the college is well understood, not just within our community but throughout the region,” Schellenberger said. “The best part for me is that I understand the institution so well that I can tell the story of Culver-Stockton on day one, and we have a great story to tell.”
Schellenberger began her career at C-SC as an assistant professor of biology while completing her doctorate in biology education at Purdue University. She has extensive experience in research, teaching and industry. Administratively, Schellenberger has served the college in executive leadership roles since 2018.
An inauguration ceremony will be planned for Schellenberger, the college’s 28th president. She succeeds Douglas Palmer, who came to C-SC in July 2020 and announced in March he accepted the presidency at Siena Heights University in Adrian, Mich.
Being C-SC’s biggest cheerleader “helps me continue to craft the value and tell the story of the value of Culver-Stockton to prospective students, alumni and friends of the college and grow the institution in the ways that we hope to in a changing academic landscape,” Schellenberger said.
In the Johnson-Turner IDEA Center, one of the newest spaces on campus, for example, Schellenberger looks forward to additional project- and problem-based learning opportunities for students.
“We believe that kind of authentic problem-solving gives students skills that they take into the workforce, no matter what their major is,” she said. “At this point, students will have multiple careers. Training them to have transferable skills is incredibly important to make sure that they’re well-prepared for a dynamic world.”
Schellenberger also looks to create additional opportunities to understand and appreciate the college’s faith heritage and affiliation with the Christian Church Disciples of Christ.
“We are looking forward to enhance how students approach their own spiritual journey on campus, how they understand what it means to go forward with the best values of faith in the human spirit,” she said. “That is part of our mission.”
Schellenberger pledged to forge strong partnerships with industry leaders, foster community collaboration and leverage a distinguished alumni network to enhance the student experience at the college she described as “a bright jewel” in the best of the liberal arts tradition.
“I am honored to serve as your president and work alongside each and every one of you to shape a vibrant and impactful community,” she said. “Together we will inspire students of promise to achieve more than they ever thought they could for generations to come.”
