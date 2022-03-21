CANTON, Mo. — An executive director has been named for the Tri-State Summit at Culver-Stockton College.
The college announced Monday that Leslie Payne was hired as the inaugural executive director or the summit, which was established earlier this year. with a $1 million to the school by local entrepreneur and philanthropist Thomas A. Oakley.
In addition to serving as the executive director of the Summit, Payne will serve as the college’s first vice president for economic and workforce development, transitioning from her current role as vice president for advancement and marketing at the school.
Payne said she was honored to serve in both roles.
“Our region is rich with resources and options for collaborative and strategic relationships to address the needs and take advantage of the opportunities for building a strong regional economy and workforce,” Payne said.
“We are very pleased to have Leslie leading the conversations and connections as we work toward a strategic approach to our region’s economic health and vitality,” said C-SC President Douglas Palmer. “As we searched for the executive director to lead the Tri-State Development Summit, we determined that a focused leadership position that drew upon the resources of the college would further allow for deeper engagement in developing public and private collaborations that would assist in establishing and accelerating regional impact and growth.”
In her new role starting April 1, Payne will promote and implement initiatives to improve higher education engagement in community and industry partnerships through collaborative leadership and innovation. The Summit exists to bring together regional stakeholders to speak with one voice to three governors, six US senators, five US representatives, and state and local officials in Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa. Additionally, while serving as the key management leader, Payne will oversee the Summit’s administration, programs, and strategic plan.
“I had worked with Leslie Payne for several months with no thought that she would consider the role of executive director of the Tri-State Economic Development Summit,” Oakley said. “I am thrilled, beyond words, that she will lead our effort, recognizing she definitely has all the necessary skills to do the job in a truly outstanding way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.