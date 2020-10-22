QUINCY — Quincy Public School Superintendent Roy Webb expects the district to make cuts to counter this year’s deficit budget.
What he doesn’t expect is those cuts to be reductions in force, or cuts to the district’s current staff.
“We want to make all our cuts through attrition and through retirement,” Webb said. “We’re going to have teachers leave to go other places. We’re going to have staff retire. When we have those opportunities, we may not be rehiring those positions.”
Those decisions already are taking place in the district.
When Quincy High School Assistant Principal Sarah Gass left at the end of the 2019-20 school year, that position was not rehired.
“With everything going on and all the hard work administrators are doing, the high school administrative team is doing it with one less person,” Webb said. “That’s the type of effort we’re going to need to get through this.”
Some paraeducator positions were not rehired for this school year, and also at the high school, a secretarial position was not filled.
School districts counter deficits by boosting revenue or cutting costs — and 80% of district costs are salary and benefits.
The projected $500,000 shortfall in the $66 million operating funds budget comes as the district faces rising costs to meet the state-mandated $15 minimum wage and $40,000 minimum teacher salary, cost of living adjustments for all products used by the district and a 10% increase in health insurance costs — the same issues highlighted in the district’s unsuccessful bid in March for a tax increase in the education fund.
“We knew that this was going to be coming, but it came a little faster, accelerated a little bit by COVID,” Webb said.
With the COVID-19 shutdown in the spring and the economy’s ongoing struggles, QPS saw its corporate personal property replacement tax revenue, paid to the district by the state based on a percentage of sales tax revenue, drop by nearly 50% in May compared to the previous year.
Three key operating funds — education, operations and maintenance and transportation — share in the tax which is expected to drop by more than $600,000 this fiscal year, and the district’s revenue could change “based on how the pandemic progresses or regresses. Having to shut down restaurants and bars again would directly impact that tax,” QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said.
The state pay mandates also will begin affecting more QPS staff members, Whicker said, and as those wages increase, it impacts the district’s bottom line.
“We’ll certainly need to make some reductions,” Whicker said. “We’re always pretty cognizant of our spending. We’re just going to have to be moreso going forward to best position ourselves to weather any storm that comes at us.”
At the same time, the pandemic highlighted social-emotional and academic needs of students.
“Dealing with children of poverty, maintaining programs for high-achieving students, all of those things need revenue to improve or to sustain the great things we’re already doing,” Webb said. “Those needs didn’t get better because of the pandemic. They probably got a little worse.”
A district-wide team, with input from the School Board and the community, will look at the financial issues with a goal of doing things “least impactful to children,” Webb said.
Potential state budget cuts also will factor into the decisions.
State lawmakers factored additional federal COVID-19 stimulus funding into the current budget, so “if they don’t get that from the federal government, the governor told us to expect a 5% cut in all departments. How that trickles down to us, we can’t say for sure, but it will probably be a cut this year if that stimulus doesn’t come through,” Webb said.
School districts could face additional cuts if the income tax proposal on the Nov. 3 ballot doesn’t pass.
“Those are two unknowns, but those will impact Quincy Public Schools,” Webb said.
Putting another tax referendum before voters remains an option for the School Board.
“They understand the economy of Quincy, the economy of Illinois and really the country has taken a step back and don’t want to do anything to further harm that,” Webb said. “It is an option they are considering and will probably do at some point.”
But Webb said likely only an unexpected budget hit would force staff cuts beyond attrition.
“The only thing that would force a reduction in force is if one of those things that we didn’t expect happened — like the state would reduce our evidence-based funding by 10% or the federal government would eliminate a grant, like a title grant,” Webb said. “I can never make guarantees that we would never do reductions in force, but I really don’t want to do it. My intent is not to do it.”