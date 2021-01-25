BARRY, Ill. — Snow days may be becoming a thing of the past in some area school districts.
While several districts canceled classes Monday, or dismissed early, due to the weather, students in the Unity and Western school districts were busy doing remote learning.
School districts build five emergency days, or snow days, into their calendars, and "we're hoping we don't need to use those emergency days because we can continue learning remotely," Western Superintendent Jessica Funk said.
Monday marked the district's first-ever remote learning day in place of a snow day, and "we think we have set everybody up well. We have taught the kids how to use everything they need, and we sent everything home on Friday in case this might happen," she said Monday morning. "I have teachers online with kids, and I just came home to my kindergartner on a Google Meet with his teacher. They were working on sight words."
Teachers posted assignments by 9 a.m. which included videos giving a lesson, and students have until 8 a.m. Tuesday to finish the work.
It's purposely not a traditional school day for students.
"With our elementary kids, a lot of them are going to daycare, to grandparents or someplace else while their parents work today, so we don't want to tie them down to having to be on at a certain time," Funk said. "Our teachers all have Google meet times throughout the day when they are available if kids need to hop on to ask a question about an assignment."
What students do is equivalent to what they would have done in five hours in the classroom — just without the bathroom breaks, lunch and other elements of the school day. "It shouldn't take kids five hours to complete their work," Funk said.
"This is something we were looking at prior to the pandemic, but we just hadn't completely jumped on board," she said. "After we were able to continue learning in the spring throughout the pandemic, and we were already 1:1 with devices and getting kids acquainted with Google Classroom, which is the main platform we use, it's a really easy transition."
Unity Elementary School Principal Jerry Ellerman said using an e-learning day, instead of a snow day, made sense on Monday.
"We're kind of already used to it. Our families are used to it. We can go remote instead of counting it as a snow day," Ellerman said. "It's still keeping the kids engaged."
An in-person attendance day typically is 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. On e-learning, or remote, days, teachers are available 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. , so "if there is a lot of snow on the ground, kids from 1:30 on still can go out and have their fun, have their 'snow day,'" Ellerman said. "We don't have to tack on an extra day at the end of the school year when it will be sunny and 85 degrees outside, but the main reason is to keep the kids learning, to let them know school is important every single day."
Students and families have had e-learning days in past school years, and two weeks of fully remote learning earlier this school year because of a COVID-19 staffing shortage provided good practice for students and families.
Students in grades 4-12 take computers home each day, but it's more challenging for other elementary students who don't all take a computer home.
"Teachers still get online and try to Zoom with anybody they can Zoom with and still push out work for kids to do," Ellerman said, and some students already are learning remotely full-time due to COVID-19. "It's definitely not easy, but we have had some preparation. We've learned along the way."
The flexibility for the district's calendar in years to come may be one positive to come of the pandemic.
"We don't have to have a snow day," Ellerman said. "Let's continue to learn. Let's continue to engage students. Let's continue to do the things that we've practiced and know how to do."
Monday's forecast calling for a wintry mix in the morning, and the potential for dangerous ice, just as buses headed out to pick up students made the decision about having school or canceling especially tough for superintendents.
"Luckily we had this option to fall back on," Funk said. "We still count it as a day. We didn't have to cancel everything."