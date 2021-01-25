Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.