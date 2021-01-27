QUINCY — One big check hopefully cleared the way for Quincy Public Schools to hire another community health worker this year.
A ceremonial check for $103,352, presented Wednesday night by a committee working to support the QPS Community Health Workers Assistance Program, will help the school district work with more families to keep kids in school.
“That gives us the opportunity to not only fully fund the two (current) community health workers calendar year 2021, but I’m hoping with these dollars we’ll also be able to add a third community health worker sometime within 2021,” said Mike Troup, a Quincy School Board member who spearheaded the fundraising committee.
“It’s going to impact a lot of people,” Board President Sayeed Ali said.
Serving with Troup on the committee were Ray and Gloria Wilson, Dianne Wingfield and QPS Student Support and Family Liaison Coordinator Marilyn Smith with additional support provided by QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker, Tracey Smith and Jeanne Hill with SIU Medicine and QPS Foundation Executive Director Kent Embree.
In partnership with a variety of community agencies, including SIU and grant funding, QPS launched a school-based health care effort offering help for families. Key to the program are the CHWs, who help families “navigate” community resources and become more self-sufficient.
Reducing obstacles families face — including mental health issues, drug abuse, legal issues and health issues — helps kids get to school and stay in school.
In addition to a $50,000 grant for the program’s third year, the Tracy Family Foundation offered a $25,000 matching grant, spurring the fundraising effort.
The committee began its work in October, spreading the word about the program to foundations, trusts, businesses, service clubs and individuals to raise $75,000 — enough to continue with two CHWs through December.
“Everyone we met with has been educated as to what this issue is, and all have unanimously accepted the fact and confirmed this is a Quincy community issue, not a Quincy school district issue,” Troup said.
“We set out to raise $75,000, and to end up over $100,000 in a short period of time is another example of Quincy stepping up to support issues important to the community.”
Each CHW aims to serve 15 to 20 children, but efforts to serve just one child may connect the worker with four or five other family members also needing support and service.
Checks from $50 to $25,000 and “everything in between” supported the effort, and “we’ve had people say they expect us to come back and ask for more money,” Troup said. “People still aren’t tired of hearing the stories. We appreciate the support.”