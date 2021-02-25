QUINCY — The Quincy Public Schools Foundation fell short of a fundraising goal but stands tall in its effort to provide resources to the school district.
The foundation ended its 2020 Dream Big Annual Campaign with $170,500 — short of its $200,000 goal.
“The fact we came as close as we did to our fundraising goal is really a testament to support we have from the community. We’re happy we got the support we did during the pandemic,” QPS Foundation Executive Director Kent Embree said.
“We went into the campaign realizing that it was going to be a difficult financial year for many individuals and businesses,” QPS Foundation President Lindsay Ertel said. “Because of this, we are even more thankful for those who still made the Quincy Public Schools a priority in their annual giving.”
The campaign’s success will help the foundation continue to support its five pillars — fine arts, athletics, endowment, curriculum and technology — and to help meet the growing need for the latter two.
“Last year was a big upgrade for the junior high. This year we’re actually working on some upgrades at the senior high,” Embree said.
“We are still planning on having a second application cycle for teacher grants. We’re looking at funding to help the high school with new signage and technology,” he said. “Without the support from the community with this campaign, we wouldn’t be able to do that.”
Proceeds from the campaign supplement distributions from the Circles of Investment endowments, which provide much-needed support to classrooms but have specific restrictions, and meet non-specific needs throughout the year.
But COVID-19 hampered the campaign effort, making traditional event-driven fundraising impossible.
“Without our ‘Night to Dream Big’ gala and live auction, we had to pivot our efforts to a completely online auction,” Embree said. Rebranded as a “Week to Dream Big Auction and Raffle,” the $73,000 raised was a “really big component” to the overall campaign.
Moving forward, Embree expects to use a hybrid of strategies from 2020 and past years in the next campaign while hoping to bring people together for events.
“If restrictions on gathering continue to be eased and lifted, we’re definitely going to be looking at an event for late in the fall this year,” Embree said. “Whether it’s like normal or not, no one can say at this time.”
The foundation encourages donations throughout the year to support Quincy’s public education. Gifts to the QPS Foundation may be made through the foundation office at Quincy High School, by mail and online at qpsfoundation.org.