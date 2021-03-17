Dream Big in Color Fun Run returns virtually for 2021

QUINCY — A colorful way to support Quincy Public Schools is back again for 2021.
The QPS Foundation will sponsor the Dream Big in Color Virtual 5K Fun Run with people encouraged to run or walk the traditional route, or a route of their choosing, between April 30 and May 2.
“If people enjoy the Color Run experience, this is a way they can do it with their friends and family in a safe way, not gathered in a big group, and they can still support QPS and support the foundation just by participating and registering for the event,” QPS Foundation Executive Director Kent Embree said.
“We know the dynamic will be different, but at the same time, people can get outside, throw some color, get a little bit dirty and just enjoy themselves.”
Registration deadlines April 11 and includes a 2021 Dream Big in Color T-shirt and four packets of food-grade biodegradable color powder to enjoy throwing with family and friends. A drive-up packet and T-shirt pickup will be offered 2:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 30 at Quincy High School.
The cost is $25 for adults (ages 19 and up) and $10 for children (ages 4 to 18). Participation is free for ages 3 and under, but T-shirts and color packets are not available for infants and toddlers.
COVID-19 canceled last year’s event, and with this year’s ongoing restrictions on large gatherings, it wasn’t possible to have the typical event. Instead, Embree said the foundation shifted to a virtual format to offer a similar experience for participants with help from the digital Race Roster platform and dashboard together with the ASICS RunKeeper app.
“If people will download the RunKeeper app to their phone, they can interact with their time, their photos, their route,” Embree said. “With people doing so much virtually right now anyway, it’s a way to kind of combine the old with the new.”
Photos and videos taken along the Color Run route will be compiled into a final video to share online.
Maintaining the tradition of the color run helps boost awareness of the foundation with its mission to enhance educational experiences throughout QPS. All proceeds benefit the foundation, which has seen its fundraising ability hampered by COVID-19.
Registration and more information about the Dream Big in Color Virtual 5K Fun Run are available online at qpsfoundation.org.