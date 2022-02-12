MENDON, Ill. — Unity High School senior Jeniffer Lopez already had her day all figured out.
Wake up. Log onto her computer. Do her school assignments.
The list didn’t include actually going to school because the school district used two e-learning days, instead of traditional snow days, during last week’s snowstorm.
Lopez likes the option.
“It’s helpful to students. It also stops us from going into the summer” to make up days lost to snow days, Lopez said.
The school district started using e-learning days in 2019 as a way to continue education without disruption from inclement weather.
“This is a viable way to continue our educational goals with our students even when we cannot be with them physically,” Superintendent Scott Riddle said. “Is it optimal? No. I still believe in-person learning is the best delivery method for instruction and for our students, but it’s a good bridge during those times we can’t be together.”
Last week Riddle used two e-learning days followed by a traditional snow day. If consecutive day cancellations are needed, district policy calls for e-learning days for the first two, then emergency days, or traditional snow days, added to the end of the school year.
Although he got some pushback from students and parents on the first day, “when June rolls around, they’ll be pretty glad we didn’t use a bunch of snow days,” he said.
Student attendance is determined based on completed assignments or activities, which are expected to be done on e-learning days but are due by the start of school on the third school day after the e-learning day. “If a student can’t get online, or has issues of connectivity, they’re allowed to make that work up when we return,” Riddle said.
Teachers post assignments online, then are available to interact with students through email, Class Dojo, Google Classroom and Zoom.
“It’s an extension of what we’re already doing in the classroom,” high school English teacher Tylere Hustead said. “I want them to still be able to grasp the concepts we’re doing in class and learn a little bit more, but it can’t be at the same pace as it is when we’re in school.”
Hustead moved up a travel brochure project for her seniors tied to Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein,” originally slated for this week, because it worked well for e-learning – and all but one of her students turned it in their first day back in the classroom. Her juniors used the e-learning days to work on rough drafts of already-assigned research papers
“The biggest thing we don’t want is busy work,” Hustead said.
Senior Emma Haistings spent about 30 minutes per class on “mostly easy” e-learning assignments, including Hustead’s travel brochure including photos of her hometown and quotes from the book.
“It was unique. It added a little bit of help to understand what the imagery in the book was used for and what it meant,” she said.
“I really don’t have any complaints about e-learning days. I like them personally, and you don’t have to make them up at the end of the year,” Unity junior Ryle Duke said. “It’s like you’re in school but you’re not. If you use time efficiently, you can get stuff done.”
Duke said e-learning works well in some classes.
In his history class, for example, he read up on current events while at home to report to his teacher, and he worked on an essay for English after reaching out to Hustead with a question. But “with me going into ag, I have ag classes and vocational classes. You can’t be in the shop on an e-learning day,” Duke said.
Riddle credits support from the School Board and district families for launching and continuing e-learning for students — and it provided unexpected benefits for the district in the ongoing pandemic.
“When COVID came along, it gave us a step up on many other districts,” he said. “It really made the transition not as difficult because with COVID, it was a whole different ballgame.”
