QUINCY — Four area high school sophomores or juniors will win an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., June 16 through June 23 in an annual contest sponsored by Adams Electric Cooperative and Adams Telephone Co-Operative.
Interested students must complete a short answer application. After reviewing all applications, judges from each cooperative will select up to 34 applicants to represent the cooperatives at Illinois Electric and Telephone Youth Day in Springfield on March 29. Participants will visit with legislators and visit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum. At the conclusion of Youth Day, judges from the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives will interview the applicants. Two winners will be selected for each cooperative for an eight-day all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., in June. One alternate will be named for each cooperative in case one of the winners is unable to attend.
