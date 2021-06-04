QUINCY — Aubrey Wellman knew she’d put her best writing into the essay on the Pledge of Allegiance.
Turns out the judges thought so too.
The 14-year-old, who just finished eighth grade at St. Dominic School, found out this month that her essay was a state winner in a contest sponsored by Catholic War Veterans of the United States of America. This week, she was honored with a certificate, check and medal as the national first-place winner.
“It’s kind of crazy to hear I was number one in the whole nation,” said Wellman, the daughter of Megan and John Wellman. “I was told I got state at graduation. I didn’t think I was going to get any farther past that.”
Dale Smith, state third vice commander with Catholic War Veterans, said Wellman’s essay stood out because of the way it was written on the theme of “what the Pledge of Allegiance means to me.”
“It was a well-written essay. Evidently the national judges thought the same thing,” Smith said.
Wellman wrote the essay as a class project soon after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. “There was a lot of stuff going on, a lot of tensions going on between a lot of different people,” she said.
“To me in the year 2021 the Pledge stands as a beacon of our country’s struggles and the ways we have overcome those struggles,” she wrote. “Our nation has been through so much throughout the years, from Britain’s tyranny to the injustice of many during the Civil Rights Era, and even now, with COVID-19, we are struggling. Like the Pledge states we are ‘one nation under God,’ and under God we will be able to work through this tough time, just as we have before.”
Smith oversees the organization’s five poster and essay contests held throughout the year to encourage the parochial schools to show off their art and writing abilities.
The essay contest for grades six to eight, open the first time this year to all schools in the Diocese of Springfield, drew 148 entries. Three represent the state in the national contest, Smith said, and Wellman’s was the first national winner.
“I’m so excited for her,” said Hope Glidewell, who taught sixth, seventh and eighth grade English this school year at St. Dominic. “Aubrey’s one of my best readers, best writers. She’s always been wonderful at being able to communicate her thoughts in such an elegant way.”