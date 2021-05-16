CANTON, Mo. — Never a fan of working with pastels, Culver-Stockton College art education major Keelie O’Brien challenged herself to do better.
She crafted a senior capstone project of landscapes, all done in pastels and drawn from her own photos taken primarily at her family’s farm.
“I wanted all my landscapes to have a meaning. They all have a story behind them,” she said.
So does the 21-year-old from Kahoka, who graduated Saturday in ceremonies honoring Culver-Stockton’s Class of 2021.
Next in her story will be teaching K-6 art at Highland Elementary School starting in the 2021-22 year while continuing to work on a master’s degree through Culver-Stockton with a goal of becoming an elementary principal and eventually a college professor teaching students to be teachers.
In the meantime, she’ll focus on her art — including more work with pastels — and ways to introduce her elementary students to its importance in everyday life.
“Everything you see is art. Your house is a piece of art. Somebody did that, made that. Our clothes start off as a sketch or idea,” she said. “Everything we have is art. Some people might not see it that way, but appreciating and knowing the importance is what I want my kids to know.”
An “amazing” art teacher her senior year of high school at Clark County helped inspire O’Brien’s love of art and teaching. Getting to know Culver-Stockton art professor Deb Myers at the same time spurred O’Brien to head to “the Hill” where she made lifelong friends.
“At Culver, it’s a family. You don’t walk into a huge campus where you don’t recognize somebody. Even if you don’t know their name, you recognize them and connect them to other friends,” she said. “Everybody makes a connection with the professors, which is really important especially with me becoming an educator. Making a relationship with students, creating a bond, helps them be successful.”
Focusing on the positives helped during a senior year, impacted by COVID-19, with a mix of online and in-person classes in first semester and student teaching second semester at Clark County Elementary and Canton Junior/Senior High.
“It was a challenge, but I like a challenge,” she said. “We all went through it together.”
O’Brien, a daughter of Paula and the late Tony O’Brien, says an interest in art runs in the family.
Her younger brother Cameron, a sixth-grader, also is artistic, and younger sister Mackenzie, a high school senior, plans to attend Culver next year to major in art education.
“My dad was very artistic. I’ve seen his old sketchbooks. He used to draw all the time,” she said. “I could sit down and have a pencil or pen and sketch all day.”
Inspiration comes from something as simple as a walk along a gravel road.
“I want my compositions to open viewers’ eyes to see that beauty surrounds them, and that they might have to look a little closer to discover those true beauties in overlooked places,” O’Brien said in a statement about “Blooming Beauty,” one of her pastel landscapes.
“Blooming Beauty” was featured in Varsity Art XXV, the 25th annual group exhibition at Art Saint Louis curated by faculty members from 22 regional colleges and universities.