Wishing a Merry Christmas

Students with the hearing impaired programs in Quincy and Mendon schools performed "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" at the Exchange Club of Quincy on Friday. This is the 60th year the Club has hosted the students for an annual Christmas performance.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Kate Sanders said the students she works with start asking her as early as August when they get to go visit the Exchange Club of Quincy.

"It's a really special time," Sanders said. "They get the chance to perform with their peers, and that means a lot."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.