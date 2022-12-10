QUINCY — Kate Sanders said the students she works with start asking her as early as August when they get to go visit the Exchange Club of Quincy.
"It's a really special time," Sanders said. "They get the chance to perform with their peers, and that means a lot."
Sanders is the coordinator for the hearing impaired programs at Quincy Public Schools. The date the students look forward to is the annual Christmas program hosted by the Exchange Club. Friday's program was the 60th year the students have been hosted for the holiday lunch. This year's luncheon included students from both Quincy Public Schools as well as Unity School District in Mendon.
"Some of the students we serve started coming for this party when they were three," Sanders said. "We've had students come every year into their 20s, and when the Club members see them every year like that, they can see the progress the students have made."
Doug Greenwell, president of the Exchange Club, said programs like the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Christmas event are exactly the things the Club wants to display for the community.
"We want to support our youth, and support the people that need a little help," he said. "This is an easy thing for us to do each year. It touches the heart. After 60 years, it hasn't lost any steam."
The club supports the hearing impaired programs throughout the year, not only at Christmas. At Friday's Club meeting that served as the host event for the students' program, the Exchange Club presented a check to the group for $1,000.
Sanders told the club that the funds provided over the last year allowed the students and family members to take trips to the St. Louis Zoo, fishing at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, and to a planned bowling party among others.
"We really focus on family outings," Sanders said. "With these students, it's not just the child themselves that need support, but the whole family."
"We stay in close contact all year with the teachers at the different schools that run the program," Greenwell said. "They keep us up to date with what they're doing. It's one thing to turn it on and off each year at Christmas time, but we want to know what's going on throughout the year, and see where we can help."
At Friday's program, the students performed two brief skits and then sang "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" with sign-language interpretation.
"These students can absolutely be successful in the world," Sanders said. "I'm grateful for the chance to show that with events like this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.