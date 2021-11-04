STAFF report
CARTHAGE, Ill. — University of Illinois Extension will offer a virtual workshop on college and career prep for high school students in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler counties.
The six-week program will teach teens about personality style, essential work skills, generational differences, resume building and how to prepare for interviews. Youth also will have opportunities to speak with professionals from various fields such as health care, education and marketing.
The cost is $20 for all six sessions. Financial scholarships are available.
A complete schedule and registration is available online at go.illinois.edu/GR4L21.
More information is available by contacting Sheri Merry at smerry@illinois.edu or Whitney McKeown at wnh100@illinois.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.