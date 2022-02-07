Families 'exercise their freedom' against masks in schools

CAMP POINT, Ill. — For the first time in months, Nikki Buehler sent her kids to school on Monday without a mask.
“They have opted not to wear their masks,” said Buehler, a Camp Point parent and a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed in October seeking to overturn the state’s mask mandates and close contact quarantines.
“We had a good discussion about some people will and some people won’t wear one,” she said. “They understand that it’s a personal choice. They’re excited to be able to exercise their freedom.”
A temporary restraining order issued late Friday in the lawsuit prevents school districts statewide from requiring students to wear masks in classrooms.
“It’s great news for everybody,” Buehler said.
Buehler expects many families in the Central district to send students to school without masks.
“The very first day of school this year we were mask recommended,” she said. “A lot of kids and teachers did not wear one, and I think a lot of people will be able to exercise that choice.”
Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow, in her ruling, said Gov. J.B. Pritzker overstepped his legal authority with a mask mandate.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in its most recent guidance issued in January, says everyone ages 2 years and older should properly wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public in areas of substantial or high community transmission, regardless of vaccination status, and might choose to wear a mask, regardless of the level of community transmission, if someone in the household is at increased risk for severe disease or has a weakened immune system, is not up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or is not eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines.
Grischow’s ruling also determined that several more of Pritzker’s emergency orders to combat the spread of COVID-19, including one issued last year that mandates vaccinations for school employees, are “null and void.”
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul intends to appeal the ruling — something plaintiffs like Buehler expected.
“We know in the back of our minds this could be overturned by the appellate court,” she said. “We want to make sure we see this through — and obviously keep an eye on case numbers and make sure those don’t change now that we are able to take masks off if kids and parents choose to do that.”
In the meantime, area school districts intend to follow the court’s order until appeals are filed and a final decision is handed down.
“That could be a few weeks,” Central Superintendent Erica Smith said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Until then, Central will not exclude students or staff for choosing not to wear a mask or for choosing to attend school when they have been a close contact of a person who tested positive for COVID but have no symptoms themselves.”
But Smith reminded families the district’s long-standing illness policy remains in effect.
“We will still follow our normal illness policy of requiring students and staff to stay home for 24 hours after experiencing a fever of 100 (degrees) or higher, vomiting or diarrhea, which has been the district’s policy for years,” she said.
That policy does not exclude students who are symptom-free.
“Parents have always known if your child is sick, keep them home, monitor them for symptoms and they can’t return to school until they’re symptom-free for 24 hours. That’s what we’ve always done with the flu and any kind of sickness,” Buehler said. “It just brings back common sense. Now parents need to make sure they keep their kids home when they’re sick.”
Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery said the union was “greatly distressed” with the temporary restraining order.
“We believe what the judge ordered is … a threat to public health and, most importantly, a threat to keeping Illinois schools open for in-person learning,” he said in a statement. “In fact, the safety mitigations encompassed by the state’s guidance, as well as vaccinations for children and adults, are the best ways to keep schools open and everyone healthy.”
The plaintiffs — including parents in the Quincy, Central, Liberty, Payson and Mendon districts in Adams County; Carthage, Hamilton, Illini West and Warsaw districts in Hancock County; and the Pikeland and Pleasant Hill districts in Pike County — also sought but did not win “class status” to represent all the students and parents in their school districts to force widespread change.
Quincy parent Tory Kaufmann, another plaintiff in the lawsuit, said in a social media post that he has strongly disagreed with COVID decisions in QPS.
“The outpouring of texts and posts I’ve seen from parents, teachers and kids talking about the excitement of not having to wear a mask anymore is all the proof I need that two long years later, justice has finally been served,” he posted. “It is long overdue and well past time our children, and any teacher that wishes to, resume their normal lives free of mask tyranny and Covid restrictions that make no logical sense.”
Although the ruling only applies to families named in the suit, districts apply the ruling to all students.
Quincy Public Schools “feels the ruling should impact all students and families,” Superintendent Roy Webb said in a statement. “QPS will treat all QPS students the same regarding this TRO. Those refusing to wear a mask will not be excluded from school.”
Smith asked district families to be patient and respectful as the issue evolves.
“Details surrounding this topic will be moving at a fast pace in the coming days and weeks,” she said. “I ask that you respect the choices made by others and feel comfortable making your own choices. Thank you for your patience and commitment as students, families and staff move through the weeks ahead.”
Moving forward, Buehler wants to see parents continue to take an active role in their school districts.
“It’s important for parents to be involved with their school boards and attend their monthly meetings and show that support to the school boards and make our voices heard,” she said. “As other issues come down the pipeline, we want to make sure that our boards know what parents want and what students want.”
