QUINCY — Reduced spending coupled with an infusion of federal funding means a brighter financial outlook for Quincy Public Schools.
“When we started the year, we thought we’d be in a deficit budget, so we were very conservative,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “We’ll actually have a surplus finishing the year it looks like. Trend lines are telling us that.”
One key to the turnaround was federal funding of more than $13 million to QPS.
“Financially, I think we’ll be in good shape for next year, and probably the next couple years, because of the federal dollars that are coming into the district,” Webb said.
But district staff also held the line on expenses. With 83% of the year complete, spending is at 76% of budget.
“The revenue side has come in on time, but (we) just really aren’t spending as much as we normally would have,” Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said at Monday’s Finance Committee meeting. “Everyone was preparing for cuts the following year and really was watching spending really tightly.”
Projections show “pretty good surpluses” in the district’s operating funds, and while Whicker doesn’t expect them to stay that high, “we will have a surplus. I’m very confident in that,” he said. “All funds are looking really well.”
QPS already has gotten four state reimbursement payments for transportation. “At this point we’re usually struggling to get our third,” Whicker said. “We’re doing really well from a state standpoint. Money is flowing through very timely.”
The district still is missing one transportation payment for this fiscal year, but got one from last year and three from this year. “They’ve given us the four we plan on getting,” Whicker said. “If they get us the fifth, they would be caught up.”
An amended budget for 2020-21, reviewed by the committee, shows no major changes.
“There were a lot of changes that were net neutral to the budget,” Whicker said.
But he highlighted adding income and expense in the education fund for the Title I second allotment and carryover, a $45,037 bond issuance expense in the debt service fund, a workman’s compensation settlement of $55,400 in the tort liability fund and issuing $3,104,963 in health life safety bonds.
Whicker said there could be some additional fine-tuning to the budget.
“There probably will be some tweaks as we get closer” to the end of the fiscal year on June 30, Whicker said.
In other action, the Finance Committee:
• Reviewed the sole 2021-22 fuel bid. QPS sought bids from five vendors, but got only one from current supplier Energy Petroleum Company. A recommendation from Transportation Director Shane Barnes calls for accepting the escalating price from Energy Petroleum for buying up to 60,000 gallons each of ultra low sulfur No. 2 and ultra low sulfur No. 2 plus B11 fuel and up to 45,000 gallons of unleaded fuel.
• Shifted the meeting time from 7:30 a.m. to noon, starting with the meeting slated for June 21.