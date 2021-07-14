CARTHAGE, Ill. — A flamingo-based fundraiser kicks off Sunday for Food for Thoughts Hancock County.
The Food for Thoughts flocking crew will flock people’s lawns in Carthage, Hamilton, LaHarpe and Warsaw with flamingos through July 31.
The flamingos will roost until the flocking removal crew is contacted, then will migrate to a friend’s lawn. The crew asks for a freewill donation for the removal expenses.
Food for Thoughts Hancock County is a weekend food pack program for children in the Carthage, Hamilton, Warsaw, Nauvoo and LaHarpe school districts. Food packs are distributed to students who may otherwise experience hunger over the weekend.
More information about the You’ve Been Flocked fundraiser is available by contacting Teddi Clark at 217-440-5702 or clarkteddi@gmail.com or Olivia Clark at 217-617-0322 or tclark2255@gmail.com.