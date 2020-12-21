QUINCY — Four candidates filed for the three Quincy School Board seats to be decided in the April 6 election.
Incumbents Sayeed Ali, the current board president, and Richard McNay both seek a third term on the board. They will be joined on the ballot by Tory Kaufmann and Rachael Petty.
Incumbent Sheldon Bailey said in October that he did not intend to seek a third term on the board.
Ali, Bailey and McNay were elected as first-time board members in April 2013 from a field of eight candidates, serving in what proved to be a pivotal time for Quincy Public Schools with an $89 million building project and hiring a new superintendent.
Candidates had until the end of the business day Monday to file petitions for school board in county clerk’s offices across the state.
Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp said a lottery will be held to determine ballot positions for Ali, McNay and Petty.
Two or more petitions filed within the last hour of the filing deadline are considered filed simultaneously under state law and are included in a lottery drawing to determine the final ballot position.
Voters in Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike counties will decide several contested school board races.
The largest field of candidates, seven total, seeks the three seats up for election in Brown County.
Candidates are Richard Alsup, Elizabeth Ann Boylen, Samantha Evans, Todd Koch, John Eichelberger, Carol Howard and Matthew McCaskill. McCaskill is the sole incumbent seeking re-election.
Other candidate filings, by county and school district, include:
ADAMS COUNTY
• Camp Point (three seats) — Jason Cooley, Jason Ippensen. Cooley and Ippensen are incumbents.
• Liberty (three seats) — Scott Joel Mixer, John Baucom Jr. and Andrea Sims. Mixer currently serves on the board.
• Mendon (three seats) — Ashley Shaffer.
• Payson (four seats) — Clinton Twaddle, Vinson Sill, Jeffery Hull and Chanse Barker. All four are incumbents.
HANCOCK COUNTY
• Carthage Elementary (four seats) — Brandon Gooding, Andrea Jones, and Jason Gunning. Gooding and Jones currently serve on the board.
• Dallas City Elementary (three seats) — Hannah Moss and Jessie Palmer.
• Hamilton (four seats) — Nick Capaldo, Kim Sikes, Matthew Starr, Doug Summers. All four are incumbents.
• Illini West (four seats) — Beth Newton, Wyatt Green. Green and Newton currently serve on the board.
• LaHarpe Elementary (four seats) — Curtis Rude, Jake Allen and Ryan Johnson. Allen is an incumbent.
• Nauvoo-Colusa (four seats) — None.
• Southeastern (four seats) — Greg Tippey, who currently serves on the board.
• Warsaw (four four-year seats, two two-year seats for unexpired terms) — Tia Cameron, E. Thomas Mecklenburg, Jeff Harness, Jeremy Conkright and Scott Baumann. All currently serve on the board.
PIKE COUNTY
• Griggsville-Perry (three seats) — H. Todd Evans and Amy Lister.
• Pikeland (three seats) — Dennis Brown, Tara Bradshaw, Richard Myers, Megan Vose and Ed Greening. Bradshaw, Myers and Vose are incumbents.
• Pleasant Hill (four seats) — Christal Crowder, Steven Hammitt, Zachary Orr and Mike Peebles. All four are incumbents.
• Western (three seats) — Kris Koeller, Lorc Weir, Kelsey Schafer and Brian Nation. Weir and Nation currently serve on the board; Koeller is a former board member.
Write-in candidates have until Feb. 4 to file for the April election.
If candidates on the ballot or write-in candidates do not fill all available seats, the school board makes appointments after the election to fill the open seats.