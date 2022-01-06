QUINCY — The crowns for Miss Quincy and Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen will be passed for the first time in more than two years, a result of the ongoing pandemic.
The Miss Quincy Scholarship Program will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday. Four candidates are vying for the title of Miss Quincy, while seven will compete for the Outstanding Teen crown. The program is the first step on a path that could lead the winner to the Miss America stage to compete before the whole country.
“Many of the candidates have been anxiously awaiting and preparing for the competition for the last two years,” said Lindsey Hess, executive director for the Miss Quincy program. “They are a dynamic group and the community is going to be impressed by their ambition, talent and intelligence. The judges certainly have a challenging task ahead of them.”
For the Miss Quincy title, the candidates for 2022 are: Juiana Fray, 22, the daughter of Donnie and Jennifer Fray, and a student at the University of Florida; Grace Geschwandner, 20, daughter of Lori Geschwandner and the late Tom Geschwandner, and a student at Elmhurst University; Ashley Miller, 23, daughter of Chris and Toni Miller and a student at Culver-Stockton College; and Crystal Middendorf, 21, daughter of Joe and Julie Middendorf, and a student at Quincy University and John Wood Community College.
In the running for Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen 2022 are: Sierra Lucie, 16, daughter of Chuck and Tammy Lucie, and a student at Warsaw High School and Carl Sandburg College; Lyndi Weatherford, 12, daughter of Diana and Billy Weatherford, and a student at Quincy Junior High; Alli Peterson, 16, daughter of Eric and Brittany Peterson, and a student at Winchester High School; Kadence Haskins, 17, daughter of Amanda and Wesley Haskins, and a student at Pittsfield High School; Kaydee Rennecker, 15, daughter of Chad and Lindsey Rennecker, and a student at Western High School; Olivia Schaller, 14, daughter of Dina and Seth Schaller, and a student at Illini West High School; and Allison Worley, 17, daughter of Adrianne and Shane Worley, and a student at Illini West High School.
Along with the Miss Quincy and Outstanding Teen competitions, eight participants will take part in the Miss Quincy Princess Program. Offering young girls the opportunity to improve on skills that promote self-confidence and poise, the participants will perform in the opening number and then walk the stage in a gown of their choosing before receiving a crown and sash.
Participating in the Princess Program this year are: Etana Lilako, 9; Layla Hall, 6; Bella Hall, 5; Calli Hood, 8; Kylee Rae Adams, 7; Mahari White, 6; Raelynn Weatherford, 8; and Karissa Smith, 10.
Matt Schmidt will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening. Tickets can be purchased for $15 at Emerald City Jewelers.
