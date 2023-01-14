Freedom School

Freedom School Coordinator Brittney Thrower, left, talks with, from left, Alysia Jaco, Soleil Newman and Talia Baker this week while practicing for their role in Monday's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. Hourlong Freedom School sessions focus on  literacy, history, identify and social change with junior high and high school students.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — In the midst of a busy week of school and activities, Soleil Newman can draw on the wisdom of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

King’s words — “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl.” — inspire the Quincy eighth-grader to keep moving forward no matter what.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.