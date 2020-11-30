QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools hopes to hire another community health worker in early 2021.
"If we can deliver $100,000 so it can be spent in 2021, the calendar year, we're not only keeping the two community health workers we have but optimistic that we'll be able to pick up a third which means we're just going to be able to help so many more families," said School Board member Mike Troup, who serves on the Community Based Health Care Committee.
Troup spearheded a fundraising effort building support for the QPS Community Health Workers Assistance Program.
In partnership with a variety of community agencies, including SIU School of Medicine and grant funding, QPS launched a school-based health care effort offering help for families. Key to the program are the CHWs, who help families "navigate" community resources and become more self-sufficient.
Reducing obstacles families face — including mental health issues, drug abuse, legal issues and health issues — helps kids get to school.
QPS has had up to four community health workers in the past, but by the start of this school year, "we were lucky to keep two," Troup said. "But when things get tough, this is not one of those programs that should be dropped."
In addition to a $50,000 grant for the program's third year, the Tracy Family Foundation offered a $25,000 matching grant, spurring the fundraising effort.
While approaching service clubs, businesses and individuals for financial support, "we're educating the community. They are totally unaware the school district has been working on this program 3 1/2 years," Troup said.
"Everybody we spoke with has been extremely interested. They are glad the school district's leading to find a way to help those families."
QPS Superintendent Roy Webb said the community support will help sustain the program.
"We could not sustain that as a school district," Webb said. "We're looking for the community to pick up on that."
QPS relies on grants and contributions, not district funds, to cover the cost.
"Everyone we talk to is chipping in," said Troup, who hopes to see the program continue meeting family needs in the future.
"If we can catch them sooner and make sure the parent is getting the care they need as well as the students are comfortable enough to go back regularly to the classroom, then the community wins," he said. "These students, we're finding, want to learn, but they feel torn that they have a parent at home that needs help and they don't know how to deal with it, how to address the problem."