QUINCY — The Quincy branch of the American Association of University Women will see the return of their annual fundraising event with a garden party on Saturday.
The AAUW garden party will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at 1680 Maine St. in Quincy. Appetizers and drinks will be served, and the public is invited to attend. Cost for the garden party will be $30 per person, with reservations required.
Funds raised from the garden party will go to support local scholarships for women at local institutions of higher learning. For more information, to make reservations, or to make a separate donation, please call 217-653-8683.
