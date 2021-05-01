QUINCY — The Gene Grawe Fund on Friday announced that more than $300,000 was awarded to 436 families ahead of the 2021-22 school year.
Since the creation of the fund, more than $2.6 million has been raised through the use of gift cards and rebates on sales offered by local businesses. These funds are then used to help cover tuition costs for students attending Quincy’s four Catholic elementary schools and Quincy Notre Dame.
The average award for this year’s effort was $677.54 per family from $300,121.23 total funds collected. One hundred eighteen families received more than $1,000 each, and several families received enough to cover their entire tuition costs.
This is the second year the Gene Grawe Fund has had to make the announcement electronically. Founder and president of the fund JoAnne Witte said in a statement that she hopes to be able to hold an in-person event again for next year’s announcement.
“This past year has been a trying year for so many,” Witte said. “There have been personal tragedies in some of our Gene Grawe Fund families and, of course, the pandemic which has affected all of us in one way or another.”
The fund’s office was closed for over two months due to the ongoing pandemic, affecting the sale of gift cards. Business closures also hit the fund through restaurant closures, an industry that usually generates some of the highest returns for the program.
Even with the obstacles in the way, the results weren’t trailing the previous year’s efforts by much. In 2020, the average award per family was $702.50, a drop of less than $25 per family.
“I was pleasantly surprised at how successful we were,” Witte said. “The result was a lot better than I thought it would be.”
Efforts are already underway for the next year’s campaign. Funds raised from April 1 through the end of next March will go to help families for the 2022-23 school year.
“I just want to thank the community, and especially the local merchants. This is only possible because of their generosity,” Witte said.
Anyone interested in buying gift cards can visit the front lobby of the the Church of St. Peter, 2600 Maine in Quincy. The fund office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information on the Gene Grawe Fund overall or for online purchases, please visit genegrawefund.org.