MENDON, Ill. — The Unity School Board shifted the focus of the district Wednesday night by mandating masks — effective immediately.
Board members, meeting in special session, voted 7-0 for the school district to comply with Gov. J. B. Pritzker’s mask mandate while still continuing to explore legal options to fight the order.
“The biggest takeaway from this is getting back to educating kids,” Superintendent Scott Riddle said.
District families were notified Wednesday night about the board vote and the need for students to begin wearing masks on Thursday.
“We understand it will be difficult for students and staff to go back to wearing masks,” Riddle said.
Masks will be available for students that don’t have one, and if a student refuses to wear a mask, Riddle said staff first will try to work with the student.
“If they still refuse to comply, we’ll communicate with the parent and try to find a resolution so the educational experience isn’t jeopardized for that student,” he said. “We want our students in school. We’ll work and do what we can.”
The board also will continue revisiting the mask requirement, but “it will be followed until the first opportunity where we can go back to being mask-option and not impact the funding or our standing with the Illinois State Board of Education, Illinois High School Association or Illinois Elementary School Association,” Riddle said.
The move comes after a similar resolution ended in a 3-3 vote on Aug. 18 — and after the high school girls volleyball team missed its season opener Tuesday night when Griggsville-Perry said it wouldn’t play the game because the Unity players would not be masked.
Riddle stopped short of saying the missed game was a wake-up call but said it was “a motivator” for board members to request the special meeting called by Board President Jim Farmer.
“We didn’t want to see loss of funding or loss of extracurriculars,” Riddle said, but the district’s mask optional policy “started to impact us.”
Board members initially voted on Aug. 4 to recommend, but not require, masks despite Riddle’s recommendation to follow the state mandate. Riddle expected the district to be put on probation by ISBE, but it was not added to the list.
“We worked with ISBE to give us this opportunity to become compliant with the executive order,” Riddle said. “I had a conversation with ISBE (Wednesday) informing them we would be meeting and I would contact them Thursday morning in hopes that we would have this outcome so we would not be put on probation.”
Riddle praised both the board and the community for how they handled what was a long and difficult journey.
“I thank our community. They came out, they have engaged. I think that’s important and valuable. They may not have been pleased with the outcome, but I hope they know we didn’t just give up,” Riddle said. “None of our seven board members that voted are really in favor of mask wearing. They are in favor of keeping our school and providing education for our students.”
Board members also continue talking with neighboring school districts about taking the state’s mask mandate to court.
“At this point, it’s still exploring what we can do,” Riddle said.