CARTHAGE, Ill. — Social service workers spend a lot of time on the phone trying to connect families in Fulton, Hancock, McDonough and Schuyler counties with needed early childhood education services.
A resource guide on the Regional Office of Education 26 website offers a starting point of contact information, but “it doesn’t tell you eligibility requirements, documentation needed or if the agency is taking referrals at that time,” Mandy Kreps said.
“You’re calling around saying ‘hey I have a family that needs this. Can you help?’ If yes, you can make a referral, but you never know if the agency reached out, if the family received services unless you go back to the family and ask questions.”
A $62,000 planning grant awarded by Birth to Five Illinois could be a step toward a more streamlined system.
The Integrated Referral Intake System, or IRIS, Community Collaboration “is going to be a centralized software system where agencies can view what resources are available and refer directly through that system,” said Kreps, a family support specialist with the ROE and co-director of the new program. “The key is getting all of the agencies involved. The more people we have partnering with us and being in IRIS, the better we’ll be.”
Plans call for having the software in place and in use by partner early childhood education and social service agencies by the end of the six-month grant, then continuing the program hopefully with additional grant funding.
Christine Nicholson, program director for Early Beginnings in the Macomb-based ROE, said IRIS will benefit both agencies and families with young children needing early intervention providers, autism evaluation and therapy and other mental health services.
“When working with families and we give them information about resources, a lot of times it is up to them to go around and try to find out if they qualify. That’s a lot of legwork for a family that may already have struggles like transportation,” Nicholson said.
“It’s a benefit to agencies that rely heavily on referrals. With Early Beginnings, we rely on referrals from other agencies to keep our enrollment up,” she said. “Our vision is to link agencies providing these needed services across the four counties with the goal of improving enrollment and retention in early childhood education programs and agencies that provide services for community members.”
Birth to Five Illinois issued $575,000 in planning grants designed to help establish nine local early childhood collaborations in 22 countries across the state.
“At the start of this process, when Birth to Five Illinois looked at the map of existing local early childhood collaborations across the state, there were large areas and numerous counties without any indication of a local collaboration,” Angela Hubbard, grants and relationship manager for Birth to Five Illinois said in a news release.
“Now, thanks to a robust response to this funding opportunity, some of those spaces are now dotted with grant recipients, eager to form partnerships, improve early childhood education care at the community level and demonstrate the importance of funding local efforts.”
The grants, funded by the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Early Childhood Governance and Finance Project of the New Venture Fund, are the latest funding provided through Birth to Five Illinois, which works to build regional early child infrastructure that will amplify family, provider and community voices in the state policy-making process while giving local and state leaders a more accurate understanding of early childhood gaps.
The planning grant will cover buying the IRIS system along with coordinating meetings and outreach efforts.
“The bulk of the work is up front — getting agencies on board, training agency leaders how to use the system so they can train their staff,” Kreps said.
