MACOMB, Ill. — A state grant will bring new social-emotional learning opportunities and family support programs to school districts served by Regional Office of Education 26.
“This has been something I have wanted for our area before the pandemic,” said Kate Mallory, social emotional learning instructional coordinator/coach with ROE 26 serving 18 school districts, and 50 schools, in Fulton, Hancock, McDonough and Schuyler counties.
“A child will not learn if they don’t feel safe, supported and valued. We need to get them to a place where they’re able to learn.”
The two-year $635,000 grant from the Illinois State Board of Education will go toward the ROE’s family support program helping families develop and accomplish goals through linking to needed community resources and parenting education.
The grant is part of $86.4 million ISBE awarded in 136 community grants statewide for pandemic social-emotional relief efforts to support the mental health of students, families and educators.
Mallory said the pandemic brought “unprecedented challenges” for students, families and teachers but rural areas of the state often lack, or have only limited access to, social emotional learning, or SEL, support services.
The grant funding boosts the ROE’s resources with two full-time positions — a SEL coordinator, Mallory, and a SEL family support specialist — along with SEL training and ongoing support to three truancy family support specialists hired through the ROE as well as to community partners, families, educators and students.
Plans call for staff training and coaching by July 1 so “my team is off and running when school starts in the fall,” Mallory said.
The funding also offers an opportunity to take the success of the ROE’s Early Beginnings program and its in-home visits supporting families of children from birth to three to families with older children struggling with school attendance.
The ROE’s family support specialist will accompany truancy officers to home visits to help participating families set and meet goals and navigate available community services.
“It’s a wonderful way to transition our truancy program and help families,” Mallory said. “If they see us as an ally as family support specialists here to support them and address barriers to attendance, great things can happen.”
Key will be building relationships with students and families — and providing help when “there’s a lot going on with COVID, and life in general, that causes things to occur where kids are not getting to school,” Mallory said. “If we don’t put a Band-Aid on an issue but find a way to help heal or resolve the issue, it’s important.”
Professional development opportunities through the grant will focus on trauma-informed educational practices and mental health first aid — other keys to helping people.
“It’s not what’s wrong with people. It’s what has happened to people, and how to support them where they’re at,” Mallory said. “We’ve all been through an ordeal the last two years. We all need support. Through this grant, hopefully we can do that.”
Plans also call for offering an annual community conference targeting SEL topics and parenting workshops using the Cooperative Parenting and Divorce curriculum.
“Having this funding brings an incredible benefit to ROE26 school children and their families,” Regional Superintendent John Meixner said in a news release. “The emphasis behind the ISBE award is to coordinate trauma-related support and training with community collaborators to address these problems together. It brings unity so our area can heal together so that we can all champion our community.”
Mallory said the work will take time and financial support that goes beyond the two-year grant, but it carries long-term benefits for students, families and communities.
“Schools right now are trying so hard to catch students up academically. For them to be able to do that, to reach the best of that student’s potential, you have to build a relationship with students and family and students have to be ready to learn. If they’re stressed over whether they’ll have a meal tonight at home, that learning isn’t at full potential,” Mallory said.
“Hopefully through the support we can provide to schools with my team, we can help those academic goals occur.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.