NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Six area schools are among 70 statewide that will get new water bottle-filling stations as part of the H2O On the Go grant program.
The initiative, created by Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation, encourages students to drink more water.
Quincy Public Schools, Transitions School in Quincy, Liberty school district, Pike County Christian Academy in Pittsfield, Pleasant Hill Elementary and Junior High School and Pleasant Hill High School will have existing water fountains replaced with new water bottle-filling stations. Students also will get toothbrushes and reusable water bottles.
“Since the program began in 2020, H2O on the Go has expanded access to clean drinking water in nearly 300 Illinois schools,” Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation Executive Director Lora Vitek said.
