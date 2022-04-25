CARTHAGE, Ill. — A Hancock County CEO participant placed in a national competition tied to the program.
Hallie Ray from Illini West High School earned honorable mention in a National Pitch Competition.
The competition allows CEO participants to share their individual businesses on a national platform and compete for $4,000 in cash prizes that can be invested back into their business concepts.
Ray shared about her business Make Scents, which produces customized air fresheners for vehicles, in a 30-second video. Submissions for the competition were reviewed by a community of over 70 CEO stakeholders from across the country. Final winners were selected from the top 30 pitches.
Ray received $50 to invest back into her business along with a collection of resources to support her in her entrepreneurial journey.
“Many of these businesses are amazing, and if we can help infuse capital back into these students’ ideas, that’s just one way we’ve succeeded as an organization in empowering the next generation of thought leaders and entrepreneurs in their entrepreneurial endeavors,” said Austin Brooks, executive director of the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.