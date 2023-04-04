Hancock Taxes

Unofficial vote totals from Tuesday's election show Hancock County voters favorited a tax increase to support the ambulance service. Officials say boosting the emergency ambulance service levy from a maximum of 10 cents per $100 in assessed value to a maximum of 25 cents will stabilize the service.

CARTHAGE, Ill. — Hancock County’s ambulance service may have found some financial breathing room with voters appearing to support a tax increase in Tuesday’s election.

Unofficial vote totals reflecting ballots cast at polling places — not including permanent vote by mail ballots, early voting or write-ins — show the tax question winning by a margin of 65% to 35%.

