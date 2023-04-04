CARTHAGE, Ill. — Hancock County’s ambulance service may have found some financial breathing room with voters appearing to support a tax increase in Tuesday’s election.
Unofficial vote totals reflecting ballots cast at polling places — not including permanent vote by mail ballots, early voting or write-ins — show the tax question winning by a margin of 65% to 35%.
Meanwhile, county school district officials hope to see a school facilities tax question, losing by 31 votes in the unofficial results, gain some momentum, but the Nauvoo-Colusa school district will need another approach to counter a growing deficit after voters appeared to reject a 95-cent tax increase.
Unlike many area districts, Nauvoo-Colusa relies primarily on local property taxes to fund its day-to-day operations. About 80% of the budget is locally funded, with 5% from federal sources and 15% from the state.
State funding grew by just $6,000 since 2019 at the same time the state boosted the minimum teacher salary to $40,000 and the minimum wage to $15.
Covering the cost of the unfunded state mandates taxes the district’s budget, pushing it into six-figure deficit spending last year and projected to do the same again this year. So the School Board asked voters to boost the district’s education fund tax rate from $2.55 to $3.50 per $100 assessed value to generate around $593,000 per year and get ahead of potential financial problems.
Nauvoo-Colusa and the county’s other school districts still hope to see additional revenue thanks to a new countywide sales tax.
The 1% school facility sales tax expects to generate $1,045,584 per year for districts to use for facilities, improving security and safety and for school resource officers and mental health providers – but not for salaries, supplies, books, buses or other operating expenses.
“It would be a big win for all the schools in Hancock County, just to give us a little more support with our facilities,” Warsaw Superintendent Katrina Nixon said.
“I hope it turns around and it ends up being a yes, but at the same time, we understand we have work to do to prove to our communities what we want to do with the money to better not only the environment for the students but the education for the students,” she said. “In the long run, it will work out. It always does, but this would have been a little extra boost to get us there.”
School officials stressed the tax would apply to anyone buying in the county — not just county residents.
Warsaw stands to gain an estimated $178,701 from the tax, and the School Board already is looking at potential projects including solar upgrades to reduce electricity costs, curb repairs, track improvements and adding a keycard system to reduce the number of outstanding building keys and to control building access.
The tax, allowed in Illinois since 2007 as a way to shift facility funding away from property tax, applies to items currently subject to sales tax. Groceries, medicine, vehicles, mobile homes, ATVs/RVs, seed, fertilizer, farm equipment and parts are exempt.
Also Tuesday, voters favored supporting and sustaining the county’s ambulance service by boosting the emergency ambulance service levy from a maximum of 10 cents per $100 in assessed value to a maximum of 25 cents.
The tax is expected to generate some $650,000 per year to counter growing deficits in the ambulance service fund and clear the way to start planning to replace aging ambulances and equipment.
“We will spend the money wisely and try to give the taxpayers the best service that we can,” County Board Chairman Mark Menn said.
“With this passing, our plan is to run two ALS (advanced life support) services, one in Carthage and one in Hamilton, to cover both sides of the county and to help us get our wages to a competitive point to draw people to work for the Hancock County EMS. We’ve been very short-staffed for the last 18 to 24 months.”
Prior to the election, Menn stopped short of saying the county could lose the ambulance service without the tax increase. “But it’s very possible the service could be reduced,” Menn said.
“This will help us stabilize the service for years to come,” Director of Operations Aaron Feagain said. “We can start prepping the budget to replace some older equipment, which is much needed, and start looking at ways to improve patient care while minimizing the gap of the deficit.”
